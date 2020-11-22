HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Buena Vista cross country a family affair

Coaches in just about any team sport will preach the importance of unity, how relationships within a team are just like those within a family.

The Buena Vista Lady Longhorns take that concept to an extreme with five runners lining up at 9 a.m. today for the Class 1A girls race at the UIL state cross country meet actually being blood relatives. Cousins Mariana and Ireland Sanchez are also cousins to Kiara Corona and Melanie Malagon, who in turn is also a cousin to Fernanda Malagon. Such is life in a small town where if you’re not related to a particular person, you’re probably related to someone who is.

“We’ve just all been really close,” said Mariana Sanchez, one of five juniors in the lineup that will compete at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. “We’ve been running together since sixth grade, so we’ve just always been together.”

Ireland Sanchez, a sophomore, said the relationship transcends just simply being teammates with six other girls.

“I think you develop a bond that can’t be broken because you grow up with each other,” she said. “It’s like you’ve known them forever.”

Even for those not related by blood, the sense of sisterhood is strong.

“I think that because we have been together for so long, even though we may not be blood related, we feel like family,” Dominguez said. “I think that has helped us have the success that we’ve had.

“Our motto is run as one and finish with a family. I think that’s something we really emphasize here with our team.”

All but Corona, a freshman, are returning to state after finishing second to Cumby Miller Grove last year. The Lady Longhorns earned their state berth by winning the Region II-1A championship on Nov. 10 at San Angelo.

“I’ve been coaching them since they were in sixth grade,” Buena Vista coach Jacob Benavidez said. “We always knew they were pretty special. For them to be able to keep achieving the things they’ve achieved is big.

“I never thought we’d be going to state two years in a row and have a chance to win it two years in a row. We got second last year. They have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder and they want to go get it this year.”

Reaching that level has required more than jogging a couple of miles during workouts and showing up at meets.

“We’ve put in a lot of extra work, running on the weekends on Sundays on our own,” said Esquivel, who is not related to other team members or Fort Stockton state qualifier Leslie Esquivel. “Our goal is to run as a team and putting in extra work helps that.”

Benavidez said last year’s experience of earning a trophy with a team of five sophomores and a freshman should put the Lady Longhorns in a better position for today’s race.

“I think last year, we were a little bit psyched out about it,” he said. “It was our first year going. As freshmen, we got fifth place (at region) and barely missed it. A couple more girls on our team helped us out last year. This year, hopefully, we know what to expect.”

Esquivel echoed that sentiment.

“We’ll have more experience,” she said. “We’ve done this before and we kind of know what to expect.”

Ireland Sanchez said it’s the culmination of a process that began almost as soon as the team returned home from the state meet last year.

“It’s definitely been something to look forward to,” she said. “We’ve taken care of ourselves and have worked for this the whole year.”

