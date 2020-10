HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews boys win, Crane runners earn Top 10 finishes in Lubbock

LUBBOCK The Andrews boys cross country team won the team title Saturday in the Class 4A race at the Lubbock ISD Invitational at Mae Simmons Park. The Mustangs (35 points) edged out Canyon (40) for the top spot.

Senior Matthew Villareal was the top finisher for Andrews, finishing third with a time of 17 minutes, 46.7 seconds. He was one of four Mustangs to finish in the Top 10 individually along with Devan Lujan, Derek Hernandez and Gregorio Gonzalez.

The Lady Mustangs finished fourth in their race with freshman Cecilia Cuevas (13:22.9) finishing fifth overall. Canyon (27) won the girls team title.

In the Class 3A race, the Crane boys finished third (72) with Armando Hernandez (18:49.8) finishing fifth individually. The Ladybirds (95) finished fourth with Railey Rodriguez (14:31.1) finishing 12th individually.

Alpine’s D’Angelo Gonzales (19:15.7) finished seventh individually.