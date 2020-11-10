  • November 10, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews boys keep streak alive - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews boys keep streak alive

Region I-4A Championships

Tuesday, Mae Simmons Park, Lubbock

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team Standings

(x-Qualified for UIL State Cross Country Championships)

1. x-Canyon, 29; 2. x-Decatur, 64; 3. x-Argyle, 68; 4. Dumas, 131; 5. Stephenville, 151; 6. Gatesville, 179; 7. Andrews, 219; 8. Levelland, 227; 9. Snyder, 247; 10. Burkburnett, 319; 11. Mineral Wells, 339; 12. Greenwood, 348; 13. Benbrook, 358; 14. San Elizario, 375; 15. Clint, 386; 16. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 414.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Breanna Stuart, Canyon, 11 minutes, 48.90 seconds; 2. Abree Winfrey, Canyon, 12:07.10; 3. Jentry Lamirand, Decatur, 12:24.80; 4. Hannah Stuart, Canyon, 12:33.80; 5. Alexandra Johnson, Argyle, 12:38.20; 6. x-Merari Fraga, Bridgeport, 12:56.90; 7. Presley Wall, Decatur, 12:58.10; 8. x-Tasha Thomas, Gatesville, 13:02.70; 9. x-Sarai Chavez, Dumas, 13:04.50; 10. Rebekah Huddleston, Canyon, 13:07.70.

Other Area Runners

ANDREWS: 40. Cecilia Cuevas, 13:59.8; 55. Claire Clark, 14:21.8; 63. Nevaeh Hughes, 14:29.9; 65. Grace Shaffer, 14:32.2; 77. Shaylee Jeffrey, 15:01.70; 79. Jazz Carrasco, 15:03.30; 101. Mariska Hubert, 15:35.70.

FORT STOCKTON: 13. x-Leslie Esquivel, 13:11.50; 41. Ali Jackson, 14:02.50.

GREENWOOD: 34. Karsyn Payton, 13:52; 90. Kylie Knapp, 15:20.90; 99. Jaclyn Ramirez, 15:31.90; 116. Leeanna Crudgington, 16:23.30; 121. Vaye Savage, 16:51.70; 126. Bree Knapp, 17:18.30; 127. Bella McConaughey, 17:23.40.

MONAHANS: 75. Cheyanne Simonton, 14:53.10.

PECOS: 20. Kallie Bullard, 13:22.40.

SEMINOLE: 15. x-Hailey Davis, 13:15.

———

BOYS (5K)

Team Standings

(x-Qualified for UIL State Cross Country Championships)

1. x-San Elizario, 68; 2. x-Perryton, 73; 3. x-Andrews, 114; 4. Argyle, 116; 5. Decatur, 137; 6. Canyon, 163; 7. El Paso Riverside, 183; 8. Big Spring, 210; 9. Snyder, 211; 10. Gatesville, 273; 11. Burkburnett, 295; 12. Stephenville, 303; 13. Graham, 334; 14. Seminole, 386; 15. Benbrook, 407.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Edwin Gomez, San Elizario, 15 minutes, 56.50 seconds; 2. x-Samuel Ashley, Canyon, 16:06.60; 3. Adrian Ceniceros, Perryton, 16:28.30; 4. x-Andrew Valdiviezo, El Paso Riverside, 16:47; 5. x-Derrick Bible, Decatur, 16:55; 6. Dilan Sanchez, San Elizario, 17:00.60; 7. x-Roman Perez, Big Spring, 17:03.20; 8. Derek Hernandez, Andrews, 17:04; 9. Julian Rivero, Perryton, 17:09.70; 10. x-Alejandro Ramirez, River Oaks Castleberry, 17:11.40.

Other Area Runners

ANDREWS: 11. Matthew Villareal, 17;14.90; 15.. Devan Lujan, 17:22.50; 36. Gregorio Gonzalez, 18:01.90; 56. Kevin Serrano, 18:49; 65. Chaz Melton, 19:05; 81. Andrew Mayfield, 19:28.10.

FORT STOCKTON: 101. Fabian Perez, 20:36.40.

PECOS: 50. Ethan Chavez, 18:41.20.

SEMINOLE: 75. Micah Smith, 19:15; 79. Landon Elder, 19:25.70; 89. Eduardo Rodarte, 19:50.80; 91. Gavin Dickson, 19:54.50; 119. Noah Gomez, 21:48.10; 120. Jason Bagwell, 21:58; 124. Miguel Arreola, 26:36.80.

Posted: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 8:36 pm

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews boys keep streak alive By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

LUBBOCK For a number of area runners competing in the Region I-4A Cross Country Championships Tuesday at Mae Simmons Park, it was all about playing the waiting game.

For most of those runners, the waiting game turned in their favor, especially for the Andrews boys.

The Mustangs finished with 114 points, narrowly edging Argyle (116) for the final qualifying spot at the Class 4A UIL State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 24 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

San Elizario (68) finished as regional champion ahead of runner-up Perryton (73).

Andrews head coach Wade Floyd said he was refreshing his phone multiple times to see his team would make it to state for the 10th straight year.

“It was absolutely a toss-up as to who was going to get that last spot,” Andrews head coach Wade Floyd said. “Half of us were thinking we might have gotten them but the other half wasn’t sure.

“This makes a decade of qualifying for state and it’s pretty impressive and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Mustangs got a boost from Derek Hernandez and Matthew Villareal as the top two finishers in eighth and 11th place, respectively. Hernandez, a junior, said that his team has been able to show a lot of toughness and determination through adversity.

“It feels great to get back to state,” Hernandez said. “It’s been a tough ride this whole year and just getting back there is a great accomplishment.”

During the awards ceremony, a number of Mustangs — including Hernandez — wore shirts to honor teammate Damian Trevino. Trevino was part of last year’s state team who passed away earlier this year.

“It means a lot to do this,” Hernandez added. “Damian was one of our best friends. It feels really good knowing that we were able to qualify for him.”

The other local qualifier, Seminole (386), finished 14th and was led by Micah Smith, who finished the three-mile course in 19 minutes, 15 seconds.

A trio of Permian Basin girls earned their tickets to the state meet with some strong finishes.

Fort Stockton’s Leslie Esquivel (13:11.5) finished 13th and Seminole’s Hailey Davis (13:15) was 15th to earn two of 10 spots for individuals not on the top three teams.

The final spot turned into a race to the finish as Pecos’ Kallie Bullard (13:22.40) edged out Chloe Mares of Dumas by less than a second to also qualify for state.

“I actually didn’t realize it at the time but I’m so glad I did it,” Bullard said. “I guess you could say my legs helped drive me to the finish.”

It was a special moment for Bullard as it was for both Davis and Esquivel. Davis said that she was proud of accomplishing one of her goals as a senior.

“It means a lot to me to get back there in my last year,” she said. “I’ll never get this kind of experience again and I just feel really excited that I qualified.”

It will be the first trip to the state meet for Esquivel. The junior said that she prayed a lot and let her mind take over while she was running. That formula proved to be successful.

“I feel like I made a lot of my friends and family really proud,” she said. “This is something that I’ve wanted since my freshman year and I feel fulfilled in my heart that I finally did it.”

Canyon (29 points) finished as the regional champion, led by individual champion Breanna Stuart (11:48.9) and runner-up Abree Winfrey (12:07.1) Decatur (64) and Argyle (68) earned the other two team spots.

The Andrews and Greenwood girls finished seventh and 12th, respectively in the team standings.

