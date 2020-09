HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews boys, Buena Vista girls win at Crane Invitational

The Andrews boys and Buena Vista girls cross country teams took home the team titles Friday at the Crane Invitational at Crane County Golf Course.

The race was run in several varsity sessions to comply with COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the UIL.

The Mustangs (26 points) were led by Matthew Villarreal, who finished third overall with a time of 16 minutes, 54.68 seconds. Andrews saw its top five runners finish in the top seven overall. Presidio finished second with 63 points, followed by host Crane with 93 points. Marco Rey of Presidio won the individual title with a time of 16:43.15.

The Lady Longhorns (62) were led by Mariana Sanchez (12:34.21), who finished third overall. Her sister, Ireland, finished fifth with a time of 12:44.71. Andrews (75) finished second followed by Crane (95). Kallie Bullard of Pecos (12:11) won the individual title.