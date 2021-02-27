HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wink pulls away from Winters in fourth quarter to advance

GARDEN CITY The Wink boys basketball team kept its strong playoff run going by pulling away in the fourth quarter to defeat Winters 57-48 in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game Friday.
The Wildcats (26-0) outscored the Blizzards 17-6 in the fourth quarter after trailing by two points entering the final eight minutes.
Wink advances to the regional semifinals and will face Panhandle at a time, date and place still to be determined. Panhandle (19-5 defeated Wheeler 41-35 Friday night.
Winters finishes the season at 22-5.
