  • February 27, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wink pulls away from Winters in fourth quarter to advance

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wink pulls away from Winters in fourth quarter to advance

Posted: Friday, February 26, 2021 11:26 pm

Posted: Friday, February 26, 2021 11:26 pm

GARDEN CITY The Wink boys basketball team kept its strong playoff run going by pulling away in the fourth quarter to defeat Winters 57-48 in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game Friday.

The Wildcats (26-0) outscored the Blizzards 17-6 in the fourth quarter after trailing by two points entering the final eight minutes. 

Wink advances to the regional semifinals and will face Panhandle at a time, date and place still to be determined. Panhandle (19-5 defeated Wheeler 41-35 Friday night.

Winters finishes the season at 22-5.

