HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Seminole, Wink advance to regional finals

Both the Wink and Seminole boys basketball teams edged closer to the state tournament by winning their respective regional semifinal playoff games Tuesday night.

The Wildcats defeated Panhandle 82-69 in a Class 2A game at the Tiger Pit in Wolfforth while the Indians knocked off Decatur 58-45 in Class 4A action in Brownwood.

Wink will face Clarendon in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday in Littlefield. Seminole will face Argyle with details of that matchup still to be determined.

The only other boys team in action was Rankin, who saw its season come to an end with a 70-63 loss to Westbrook in Merkel in the Class 1A Region II semifinals.