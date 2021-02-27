  • February 27, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Seminole, Rankin boys advance to regional semifinals

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Seminole, Rankin boys advance to regional semifinals

Posted: Saturday, February 27, 2021 10:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Seminole, Rankin boys advance to regional semifinals

Both the Seminole and Rankin boys basketball teams won their playoff games Saturday night to advance into the regional semifinals of Class 4A and 1A, respectively.

The Indians defeated Hereford 71-64 in a regional quarterfinal game at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock while the Red Devils dominated Sierra Blanca 96-68 in a Region II quarterfinal at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex in Monahans.

Seminole advances to play Decatur in a Class 4A Region I semifinal while Rankin will play Westbrook. Decatur and Westbrook won their playoff games Saturday over Fort Worth Dunbar and Electra, respectively. Times, dates and sites for those games were still to be determined.

The only other girls team in action Saturday was Seminole. The Maidens saw their season end with a 38-20 defeat to Bridgeport in Tuscola. Bridgeport advanced to the regional final to play Canyon while Seminole finishes its season at 25-6.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

