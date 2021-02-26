Permian P logo
- North Crowley 39, Permian 38
CLASS 6A AREA PLAYOFFS
Wednesday, Clyde H.S.
NORTH CROWLEY
Ty’Rik Taylor 3 2-5 8, Marques Sales 0 1-2 1, CJ Williams 2 5-5 10, Malik Clinton 3 4-6 11, Remon Tuck 0 5-6 5, Thomas Phillips 0 0-0 0, Koreyah Davis 0 0-0 0, Trey Davis 0 2-2 2, Bryan Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 19-26 39.
PERMIAN
Cedric Baty 1 0-3 3, Tremayne Baty 0 0-0 0, Shy Stephens-Deary 6 2-4 15, Zay Pierece 0 00 0, Rodney Hall 0 0-0, Coco McCoy 0 0-0 0, Calvione Callicutt 1 4-7 7, Race Herr 4 3-4 14. Totals 12 9-18 38.
North Crowley......... 11.... 8 11 9 — 39
Permian.................... 7.. 10 11 10 — 38
3-Point goals — North Crowley 2 (Williams 1, Clinton 1), Permian 5 (C. Baty 1, Stephens-Deary 1, Herr 3). Total fouls — North Crowley 19, Permian 18. Fouled out — North Crowley (Sales) . Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Thursday, February 25, 2021 11:52 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian's postseason run is over
CLYDE
CLYDE The Permian boys basketball team had its season come to an end with a 39-38 loss to North Crowley in a Class 6A area playoff game Wednesday at Clyde High School.
The Panthers had a chance at the victory but could not get the final shot to fall.
Shy Stephens-Deary led Permian with a game-high 15 points, with Race Herr adding 14 in the loss.
Malik Clinton scored 11 points to leads North Crowley, with CJ Williams adding 10 to the victory.
