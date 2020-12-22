  • December 22, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian tops OHS in district opener - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian tops OHS in district opener

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

Permian 77, Odessa High 52

PERMIAN (8-3, 1-0)

Cedric Baty 1 0-3 2, Tremayne Baty 4 0-2 9, Shy Stephens-Deary 8 3-3 20, X’zabrian Pierce 6 0-0 14, Ben Saldivar 2 0-0 4, McCoy 0 2-2 2, Dryece Locke 0 1-2 1, Calvione Calicutt 2 0-0 4, Race Herr 10 3-5 23. Totals 33 9-17 77.

ODESSA HIGH (7-3, 0-1)

Coco Rose 2 4-5 8, Caleb Ramirez 1 2-2 4, Jaylen McCowan 0 6-6 6, LJ Willis 5 6-10 17, Christian Tijerina 5 3-4 14, Pete Gamboa 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 24-31 52

Permian 18 9 25 25 — 77

Odessa High 4 21 9 18 — 52

3-Point goals — Permian 4 (Baty 1, Stephens-Deary 1, Pierce 2), Odessa High 2 (Willis 1, Tijerina 1). Total fouls — Permian 25, Odessa High 20. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Permian 1. JV — Permian 76, Odessa High 47.

Related Galleries

icon-collection HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian at OHS

Posted: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 9:18 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian tops OHS in district opener By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian boys basketball team used a strong first quarter to help set the tone and then used a strong second half performance to take a 77-52 win over crosstown rival Odessa High in the District 2-6A opener for both teams Tuesday at OHS Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (8-3 overall, 1-0 in district) were led by Race Herr with 23 points, while Shy Stephens-Deary had 20 and Zay Pierce had 14.

“With everything going on like COVID-19 and cancellations, our guys have done a good job of making adjustments and that’s what it’s about. I think it’s a credit to our guys. They adjusted and kept going tonight. We’ve hit a few bumps on the road here but we’ve persevered and now we're moving forward.”

Odessa High (7-3, 0-1) was led by LJ Willis, who had 17 points. Christian Tijerina had 14 and Coco Rose finished with eight.

The Panthers began the night on a promising note, going on an 11-0 run early in the first quarter.

It wasn’t until the 4:34 mark when the Bronchos could finally get on the board, courtesy of a free throw by Tijerina.

A basket by Stephens-Deary made it 13-1 shortly after. Pierce scored from 3-point land and Tremayne Baty added a field goal for a 16-2 lead.

Tijerina scored Odessa High’s first field goal before the buzzer as the Bronchos trailed 18-4 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bronchos came out much stronger in the second quarter, going on an 8-3 run to come within 10 points of Permian as the Panthers then called a timeout.

A put-back by Tijerina brought the Bronchos to a 23-16 deficit with 3:28 left. Willis added a free throw to make it a two-possession game soon after.

Foul trouble continued to haunt Permian as Caleb Ramirez made two free throws and Odessa High cut Permian’s lead to 23-19 with 2:30 left in the half.

Rose added two free throws soon after and the Bronchos were at a two-point deficit.

The Panthers led 27-25 at the half.

“We came out a little shaky and it took us about two minutes to settle in,” Odessa High coach Neal Welch said. “After that, we started playing better. We started getting shots up and Permian has really good pressure. They’re bigger than us, longer than us and faster than us. We have to play smart and strong and that’s what we did in the second quarter.”

Permian began the third quarter similar to how it started the first, using an 8-0 run to take a 10-point lead. The surge was capped by a field goal from Herr.

Willis’ 3-pointer from the left side narrowed the Panthers’ lead to six right before Baty responded with an outside shot of his own on the other end of the floor for a 41-32 advantage.

Stephens-Deary hit a 3-pointer and added a layup to help Permian close out the quarter with a 52-34 lead.

The Panthers continued to remain in control of the game, beginning the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run.

A basket by Herr made it 72-49 with 2:31 remaining and the Panthers were not to be denied their first district win.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 9:18 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSW at 13mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 42°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 25°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 20s.

thursday

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 33°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]