  • January 4, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High prepare for key district games - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High prepare for key district games

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 6:35 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High prepare for key district games OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian and Odessa High boys basketball teams return to District 2-6A play Tuesday, with the Panthers at home while the Bronchos travel to Abilene.

Permian (10-3 overall, 2-0 in district) will host San Angelo Central (11-4, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Odessa High (7-4, 0-2), trying to snap a two-game losing streak, will face Abilene High (6-4, 1-1) at 6:30 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

