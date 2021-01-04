HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High prepare for key district games

The Permian and Odessa High boys basketball teams return to District 2-6A play Tuesday, with the Panthers at home while the Bronchos travel to Abilene.
Permian (10-3 overall, 2-0 in district) will host San Angelo Central (11-4, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.
Odessa High (7-4, 0-2), trying to snap a two-game losing streak, will face Abilene High (6-4, 1-1) at 6:30 p.m.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.