HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian defeats San Angelo Central

The Permian boys basketball team continued its undefeated start to District 2-6A play with an 80-52 victory against the San Angelo Central Bobcats Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Panthers improved to 11-3 overall, 3-0 in district while the Bobcats dropped to 11-5, 1-1.

“I hate to sound cliché but what we’re looking for with our team is improvement and we want to get better,” Permian coach Tim Thomas said. “We’ve seen improvement in the last couple of weeks.

“The thing that I love the most is that we’re playing with togetherness and we’re playing with tenacity. We’re getting better and I’m proud of that.”

Shy Stephens-Deary scored a game-high 28 points to lead Permian, while Race Herr had 17 and Ben Saldivar had eight.

Branden Campbell scored 24 points to pace the Bobcats, with Raven Ortiz adding 11 in the loss.

“Obviously, Coach Thomas and the Panthers are a tough squad,” San Angelo Central coach C.J. Villegas said. “They sell out defensively.

“We’re trying to get our guys there but hats off to Permian because they had a game plan coming in.”

The Panthers got off to a quick 12-2 lead in the early minutes of the first quarter.

The Bobcats responded with a 5-0 run to cut the deficit.

San Angelo Central maintained a safe distance throughout the first quarter but Permian’s Ben Saldivar hit a 3-pointer to give the hosts a 17-9 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Bobcats responded with a 6-1 run to cut the lead to 18-15 after eight minutes.

The teams traded baskets at the start of the second quarter before Herr converted a field goal for a 24-18 lead to spark a run that saw Permian lead, 38-26, at halftime.

The Panthers remained in control through the second half, increasing their lead to 22 points (58-36) after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth quarter for the final margin of victory.