  • February 6, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian defeats Midland Lee - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian defeats Midland Lee

Box score

BOYS

Permian 81, Midland Lee 34

Friday, Permian Fieldhouse

MIDLAND LEE (9-9, 3-8)

Tre Hubert 3 0-0 6, Shemar Davis 1 11 8, Nate Suttle 1 0-0 2, Elijah Maxwell 4 0-0 10, Brandon Foster 2 0-3 4, Malchilyn Young 2-2 2, Trevor Van Husen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-11 34.

PERMIAN (17-4, 9-1)

Cedrick Baty 2 0-0 5, Tremayne Baty 3 0-0 7, Shy Stephens-Deary 11 5-6 31, Zay Pierce 2 0-0 4, Rodney Hall 1 0-1 2, Ben Salvidar 4 0-0 8, Coco Mcoy 0-0 1-2 1, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 1 1-2 3, Race Herr 6 4-4 17. Totals 31 11-15 81.

Midland Lee 12 2 12 8 — 34

Permian 18 17 17 29 — 81

3-Point goals — Midland Lee 3 (Davis 1, Pertile 2), Permian 8 (Cedric Baty 1, Tremayne Baty 1, Stephens-Deary 4, Moreno 1, Herr 1). Total fouls — Midland Lee 13, Permian 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

The Permian High School boys basketball team faced off against Lee High School Friday night at the Permian High School Fieldhouse. Permian won the game 81-34.

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 11:25 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian defeats Midland Lee By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian boys basketball team had little trouble in getting past Midland Lee, posting an 81-34 win in District 2-6A play Friday at Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers improved to 17-4 overall, 9-1 in district play and maintained their hold of second place in the district standings. Midland Lee fell to 9-9, 3-8 and was eliminated from postseason contention after San Angelo Central defeated Abilene High Friday.

“I think our team showed a lot of growth and we’re trying to peak towards the end of the season and get better,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “We’re always trying to find ways to get better and I think our kids did a good job of executing our game plan tonight and we got a lot better.”

Shy Stephens-Deary led the Panthers with a game-high 31 points with Race Herr adding 17 and Ben Salvidar contributing eight points off the bench.

Elijah Maxwell had 10 points to lead the Rebels while Shemar Davis had eight and Tre Hubert finished with six.

Midland Lee got off to a good start, starting with a 5-2 advantaged and growing that to a 10-5 lead with 2:50 left in the first quarter after a Maxwell 3-pointer.

Permian responded with a quick 6-0 run as Stephens-Deary made a 3-pointer to give the Panthers an 11-10 lead and later an 18-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The lead continued to grow as Herr scored the opening basket of the second quarter and added a three-point play to make it 25-12 Panthers with 4:07 left before halftime.

Permian took control and pulled away to a 35-14 halftime lead. An additional 13-5 run to start the second half further cemented the Panthers’ advantage as they ended the quarter with a 52-26 lead and did not look back after that.

“Permian just took it to us,” Lee coach Doug Gordon said. “They’re a better team. They beat us in all aspects of the game.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Friday, February 5, 2021 11:25 pm.

