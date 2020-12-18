  • December 18, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian comes away with road win against Wall

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian comes away with road win against Wall

Posted: Friday, December 18, 2020 8:15 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com

WALL The Permian boys basketball team dialed long distance in a 50-33 victory against Wall in nondistrict play Friday.

Race Herr led the Panthers (5-3) with a game-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Ben Saldivar added 12 points, all from beyond the arc, in the victory.

Jacob Felger led Wall with nine points, connecting on a trio of 3-pointers.

The Panthers open their District 2-6A schedule Tuesday when they travel to face crosstown rival Odessa High at 7:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.

