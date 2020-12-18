HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian comes away with road win against Wall

WALL The Permian boys basketball team dialed long distance in a 50-33 victory against Wall in nondistrict play Friday.
Race Herr led the Panthers (5-3) with a game-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Ben Saldivar added 12 points, all from beyond the arc, in the victory.
Jacob Felger led Wall with nine points, connecting on a trio of 3-pointers.
The Panthers open their District 2-6A schedule Tuesday when they travel to face crosstown rival Odessa High at 7:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.
