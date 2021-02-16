HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian boys among several games pushed back again

The boys basketball game between Permian and Wolfforth Frenship was postponed Tuesday after Frenship ISD announced it was closing Wednesday due to inclement weather and efforts to conserve energy.

The game had been previously pushed back to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday as both teams are vying the District 2-6A title. Frenship ISD announced that the game would be tentatively rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at The Tiger Pit in Wolfforth.

Odessa High boys basketball coach Neal Welch said that his team is also tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The games are among several being pushed back due to the freezing conditions for both boys and girls basketball.

On the girls side, Midland Lee, Greenwood, Alpine, Iraan, McCamey and Rankin are among the teams who have been impacted by the postponements.