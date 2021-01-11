  • January 11, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers return to District 2-6A play after open date

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Panthers return to District 2-6A play after open date

Posted: Monday, January 11, 2021 6:51 pm

The Permian boys and girls basketball teams are returning to District 2-6A play today after having an open date Friday. The Lady Panthers host Midland Lee at 6:30 p.m. the Permian Fieldhouse while the boys face the Rebels at 6 p.m. at Rebel Gym.

The Permian girls (1-12 overall, 0-5 district) are still looking their first district win while the Lady Rebels (9-6, 3-1) can take sole possession of second place in the district with a win.

The Panthers (11-3, 3-0) are looking to maintain its share of the top spot in the district against the Rebels (7-4, 1-3).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

