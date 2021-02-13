HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OHS, Permian games postponed

The regular season finales for both the Odessa High and Permian boys basketball teams were postponed for a second straight day Saturday due to inclement weather making it unsafe for travel.

Permian was scheduled to travel to Wolfforth Frenship while Odessa High was set to host San Angelo Central. No makeup dates have been set for either game.

The game between Permian and Frenship is set to determine the District 2-6A title while San Angelo Central is looking to improve its playoff position against an Odessa High team finishing its season.