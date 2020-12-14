Tony Venegas|Odessa American
Odessa High guard L.J. Willis (12) looks to pass the ball around Lubbock-Cooper’s Jay Jones (3) during the first half Saturday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Posted: Monday, December 14, 2020 7:30 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High looks to bounce back against Andrews
The Odessa High boys basketball team will look to bounce back as the Bronchos travel north to face Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Andrews Performance Center.
The Bronchos (5-2 overall) had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 52-49 loss to Lubbock-Cooper Saturday. It is also one of the last nondistrict tests before Odessa High faces Permian in its District 2-6A opener on Dec. 22.
The Mustangs (0-7) are still searching for their first win of the season.
