  • December 14, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High looks to bounce back against Andrews - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High looks to bounce back against Andrews

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 14, 2020 7:30 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High looks to bounce back against Andrews OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High boys basketball team will look to bounce back as the Bronchos travel north to face Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Andrews Performance Center.

The Bronchos (5-2 overall) had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 52-49 loss to Lubbock-Cooper Saturday. It is also one of the last nondistrict tests before Odessa High faces Permian in its District 2-6A opener on Dec. 22. 

The Mustangs (0-7) are still searching for their first win of the season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, December 14, 2020 7:30 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: SSE at 18mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 51°/Low 35°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 52°/Low 25°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 56°/Low 26°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]