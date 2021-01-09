  • January 9, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Wolfforth Frenship

BOYS

Wolfforth Frenship 75, Odessa High 46

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (12-4, 3-0)

Tajavis Miller 6 0-0 14, Devin Hartfield 4 3-6, 11, Jalen Braziel 1 0-1 2, Jake Armstrong 0 2-2 2, Smallwood 4 0-0 10, Lincon Parrott 2 0-0 4, Tracey Godfrey 7 0-0 14, Hines 1 0-0 2, Tate Beeles 6 2-3 14, Corbin Gandy 0 2-2 2. Totals 31 9-14 75.

ODESSA HIGH (8-6, 0-4)

Coco Rose 2 0-0 5, Caleb Ramirez 2 2-2 8, Musquiz 1 0-0 3, Efrain Orona 1 0-0 2, L.J. Willis 7 1-2 16, Christian Tijerina 3 2-4 10, Perry Gonzales 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-8 46.

Frenship 19 15 22 19 — 75

Odessa High 14 5 13 14 — 46

3-Point goals — Frenship 4 (Miller 2, Smallwood 2), Odessa High 7 (Musquiz 1, Ramirez 2, Rose 1, Willis 1, Tijerina 2). Total fouls — Frenship 10, Odessa High 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. JV — Frenship 63, Odessa High 57.

District 2-6A standings

District 2-6A Boys

Overall District

W L W L

Permian 11 3 3 0

Wolfforth Frenship 12 4 3 0

San Angelo Central 12 5 2 1

Abilene High 13 3 2 1

Midland High 3 13 1 3

Midland Lee 7 4 1 3

Odessa High 8 6 0 4

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Permian 80, San Angelo Central 52

Abilene High 81, Odessa High 67

Midland High 67, Midland Lee 65

Midland Christian 65, Wolfforth Frenship 62 (OT)

Friday, Jan. 8

Wolfforth Frenship 75, Odessa High 46

Abilene High 84, Midland High 31

San Angelo Central 66, Midland Lee 40

Permian, open

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Midland High at Wolfforth Frenship, 6:30 p.m.

Permian at Midland Lee, 6:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Abilene High, 6:30 p.m

Odessa High, open

Friday, Jan. 15

Permian at Abilene High, 6:30 p.m

Midland High at Odessa High, 6:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Wolfforth Frenship, 6:30 p.m.

Midland Lee, open

Posted: Friday, January 8, 2021 10:33 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Wolfforth Frenship By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa High boys basketball team is still left looking for its first win in District 2-6A play following its 75-46 loss to Wolfforth Frenship Friday night at OHS Fieldhouse.

The Bronchos fell to 8-6 overall and 0-4 in district play Tigers moved to 12-4 overall and 3-0 in district.

L.J. Willis had 16 points to lead the Bronchos while Christian Tijerina had 10.

“On the onset, they (Frenship) hit some shots and the normal shots we would’ve made, were rushed,” Odessa High coach Neal Welch said. “Our decision making was bad. We didn’t get to the spots that we were supposed to. Most of their baskets were on the transition. We dug ourselves a hole that we couldn’t climb out of.”

Tajavis Miller, Tate Beeles and Tracey Godfrey finished with 14 points each to lead the Tigers in scoring.

“It’s a big District 2-6A win for us,” Frenship coach Paul Page said. “We haven’t been on the road in awhile and that’s what we talked about. We had to come to Odessa tonight and get a big win on the road.

“We took care of business early. They came back but that’s going to happen in a game like this and we withstood that challenge and finished out. I’m proud of our guys tonight.”

The Tigers took control early in the game before the Bronchos slowly worked their way back, trailing 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Lincon Parrott’s layup was followed by a transition basket from Devin Hartfield and the Tigers took a 27-16 lead with 3:59 left in the second quarter.

Hartfield broke free on another steal which led to an uncontested layup and the Tigers extended their lead 13-points soon after.

He added a third basket in the row on a layup shortly and ended three free throws capped off a strong quarter scoring nine of his 11 points en route to a 34-19 halftime lead.

“He’s our offensive spark plug,” Page said of Hartfield. “He has that ability to get to the basket. He did that tonight and was able to go on that spark in the second quarter.”

The Tigers were able to break the game open in the third quarter. After Odessa High cut the deficit down to 44-32 with a Tijerina 3-pointer. Miller responded with a 3-pointer of his own as part of a 12-0 run to double the lead to 56-32 at not look back from there.

Godfrey added an inside basket early in the quarter and Miller followed it up with a transition layup, giving the Tigers a 63-36 lead to further seal the game.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

