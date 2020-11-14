  • November 14, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High begins season on a strong note

BASKETBALL

Boys

Odessa High 73, Abilene Cooper 45

ABILENE COOPER (0-1)

Darrien Villarreal 1 1-1 3, Andrew Gonzalez 1 0-0 3, Colin Reed 6 0-1 13, Jaelyn Rivera 3 0-0 6, Justin Parks-Stewart 2 0-0 4, Damarion Foley-Thompson 1 1-2 3, C.J. Jemison 2 3-8 7, Jeris Brown 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 5-12 45.

ODESSA HIGH (1-0)

Coco Rose 9 3-4 23, Caleb Ramirez 5 0-1 12, Adrian Muzquiz 0 1-3 1, Jaylen McCowan 5 0-0 11, Efrain Orona 0 2-2 2, Austin Marquez 0 0-0 0, L.J. Willis 3 3-4 9, Christian Tijerina 4 3-4 12, Pete Gamboa 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 12-18 73.

Abilene Cooper 7 4 18 16 — 45

Odessa High 19 17 13 24 — 73

3-Point goals — Abilene Cooper 2 (Gonzalez 1, Reed 1), Odessa High 7 (Rose 2, Ramirez 2, McCowan 1, Tijerina 1, Gamboa 1). Total fouls — Abilene Cooper 19, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — Abilene Cooper: Reed.. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, November 14, 2020 6:42 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High begins season on a strong note

The Odessa High boys basketball team got its 2020-2021 season off to a good start as the Bronchos defeated Abilene Cooper 73-45 Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Odessa High (1-0) jumped out to a 36-11 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Coco Rose led Odessa High with a game-high 23 points and was one of four Bronchos to finish in double figures. Caleb Ramirez and Christian Tijerian both finished with 12 points each while Jaylen McCowan had 11. Colin Reed finished as the leading scorer with 13 points for the Cougars.

Odessa High heads on the road to play Monahans at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 14, 2020 6:42 pm.

