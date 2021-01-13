HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Monahans rallies past Pecos to open district play

MONAHANS The Monahans boys basketball team was locked in a tight battle with Pecos to open District 2-4A play.

In the end, the Loboes got enough plays to hold on for a 63-57 victory Tuesday at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

Freshman guard Cheno Navarrette came up big for Monahans (5-13 overall, 1-0 district), finishing with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds while also adding six assists and five steals.

Zeke Saldana led Pecos (2-10, 0-1) with 28 points.