  • January 13, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Monahans rallies past Pecos to open district play

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Monahans rallies past Pecos to open district play

Posted: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 11:15 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com

MONAHANS The Monahans boys basketball team was locked in a tight battle with Pecos to open District 2-4A play. 

In the end, the Loboes got enough plays to hold on for a 63-57 victory Tuesday at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

Freshman guard Cheno Navarrette came up big for Monahans (5-13 overall, 1-0 district), finishing with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds while also adding six assists and five steals. 

Zeke Saldana led Pecos (2-10, 0-1) with 28 points.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

