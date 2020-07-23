  • July 23, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Senior Series postponed - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Senior Series postponed

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:51 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Senior Series postponed OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds have announced the postponement of the High School Senior Series due to concerns from COVID-19, the organization said in a press release Wednesday night.

The tournament was to include four teams consisting of graduating senior baseball players from the Permian Basin and was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.

According to RockHounds’ assistant general manager and event co-organizer Ray Fieldhouse, no made-up date has been announced yet.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:51 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 94°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]