HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Senior Series postponed

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds have announced the postponement of the High School Senior Series due to concerns from COVID-19, the organization said in a press release Wednesday night.
The tournament was to include four teams consisting of graduating senior baseball players from the Permian Basin and was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.
According to RockHounds’ assistant general manager and event co-organizer Ray Fieldhouse, no made-up date has been announced yet.
