HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian, Odessa High with key matchups

The Permian and Odessa High baseball teams are back in action in key District 2-6A matchups.
The Panthers (15-6, 5-2) look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host Midland High (12-7, 2-4) at 4:30 p.m. at McCanlies Field.
Permian defeated the Bulldogs, 7-2, Tuesday in Midland.
The Bronchos (11-7, 2-5) hope to snap a four-game losing streak when they travel to face Midland Lee (15-3, 6-0) at 6 p.m. at Ernie Johnson Field in Midland.
The district-leading Rebels defeated Odessa High, 14-1, Tuesday at Pressly Field.