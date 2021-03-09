  • March 9, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian gets off to a quick start in district play - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian gets off to a quick start in district play

Permian 19, Abilene High 2

Abilene.......... 000    11   —     2     6      2

Permian......... 580     6x   —   19   14      1

Parker Doughty, Christian Lamb (2), Luke Tebow (2), Caleb Yanez (4), Matthew Ezzell (4) and Ezzell, Jayton Stuckey (5). Gus McKay, Ashton Coats (3), Caleb Boswell (5) and Peyton Gregory. W — McKay. L — Doughty. 2B — Permian: Ashton Coats 2. 3B — Permian: Xavier Melendez.

Records — Abilene High 1-10 overall, 0-3 District 2-6A; Permian 8-3, 1-0.

 

 

 

Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 8:06 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian gets off to a quick start in district play Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Less than a week ago, Permian head coach Tate Criswell wanted his baseball team to overcome slow starts and strike early with runs on the board.  

The Panthers heeded his words and did just that, getting off to a hot start in their 19-2 victory against Abilene High in District 2-6A play Tuesday at McCanlies Field.

“Any time you can grab the momentum and the edge and take advantage of base runners early, then it’s always a good thing,” Criswell said. “I thought we did a good job of that today.”

It took Permian (8-3 overall, 1-0 district) just two innings to take control of the game.

Teo Banks scored on a sacrifice play by Augustus McKay in the bottom of the first inning to get things started for the Panthers. A single to centerfield from Aleck Villa immediately pushed the Permian lead to 3-0 after Sebastian Bravo and Xavier Melendez scored.

Ashton Coats doubled shortly to drive in Villa, followed by a single by Peyton Gregory to plate Coats.

 The Panthers closed out the first ahead 5-0, taking all the momentum into the second.

Three quick outs in the top of the second inning allowed Permian to quickly get back to scoring.

The Panthers seemed to replay the actions from the first inning, starting with another single from Villa that scored Bravo and Melendez.

Coats quickly followed with another double, this time letting driving in courtesy runner Gage Leverett.

Permian ultimately closed out the inning with eight runs, holding a commanding 13-0 advantage over the visiting Eagles.

Abilene High (1-10, 0-3) managed to get on the scoreboard in the fourth when a sacrifice fly from Caleb Yanez brought in Zak Davila. After closing the top of the inning with a pop out, Permian answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame.

The Panthers allowed one more run in the top of the fifth, before Caleb Boswell struck out the final Abilene High batter to seal the victory.

Villa went 2 for 3 with four RBIS to lead the Panthers, followed by Gregory’s 3-for-3, three-RBIs effort..

“It was definitely a good win, I feel like we could have done better on the defensive side,” Gregory said. “We allowed two runs, it wasn’t perfect but we also have room to improve.”

The win Tuesday helped Permian kick off District 2-6A play on the right foot. The Panthers will have two more district games against Wolfforth Frenship and San Angelo Central as part of the First Bank Classic held in Lubbock later this week. The team will play six games in three days.

Criswell said the victory against Abilene High was a step in the right direction for the season.

“I know there’s 18 steps, 18 district games,” he said. “We took a step forward today, Thursday we’ll look to take another step.”

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya

 

