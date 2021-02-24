  • February 24, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers not taking anything for granted in new season - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers not taking anything for granted in new season

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Permian 2021 Baseball Schedule

Date Opponent Time Site

Feb. 25 Canyon High 1:45 p.m. Lubbock High

Feb. 25 Caprock High 4:30 p.m. Lubbock High

Feb. 26 Lubbock-Cooper 10 a.m. Lubbock-Cooper

Feb. 26 Lubbock Coronado 12:45 p.m. Lubbock-Cooper

Feb. 27 Lubbock High 3:30 p.m. Lubbock Coronado

Feb. 27 Amarillo High 6:15 p.m. Lubbock High

March 2 Lubbock-Cooper 5 p.m. Woodrow

March 4 Amarillo Tascosa 11 a.m. McCanlies Field

March 4 Amarillo High 4 p.m. Midland

March 5 Lubbock High 10 a.m. Momentum Bank

March 5 Plainview 1 p.m. Momentum Bank

March 6 Randall 10 a.m. Momentum Bank

March 9 Abilene High 1 p.m. McCanlies Field

March 11 Lubbock High 1:30 p.m. Wolfforth

March 11 Wolfforth Frenship 4 p.m. Wolfforth

March 12 Lubbock-Cooper 11 a.m. Woodrow

March 12 San Angelo Central 4 p.m. Woodrow

March 13 Lubbock Monterey 11 a.m. Lubbock Coronado

March 13 Lubbock Coronado 1:30 p.m. Lubbock Coronado

March 16 Odessa High 4:30 p.m. Pressly Field

March 19 Odessa High 4:30 p.m. McCanlies Field

March 20 Odessa High 7 p.m. Momentum Bank

March 23 Midland High 6 p.m. Midland

March 26 Midland High 4:30 p.m. McCanlies Field

March 27 Midland High 1 p.m. Midland High

March 30 Abilene High 4:30 p.m. Abilene High

April 1 Abilene High 4:30 p.m. McCanlies Field

April 9 San Angelo Central 6 p.m. San Angelo Central

April 10 San Angelo Central 2 p.m. McCanlies Field

April 13 Midland Lee 4:30 p.m. McCanlies Field

April 16 Midland Lee 6 p.m. Midland

April 17 Midland Lee 2 p.m. McCanlies Field

April 27 Wolfforth Frenship 4:30 p.m. McCanlies Field

April 30 Wolfforth Frenship 6 p.m. Wolfforth

Permian 2021 roster

No. Name Pos. Year

1 Caleb Boswell RHP/INF/C Soph.

2 Gus McKay LHP/OF Jr.

3 Ashton Coats LHP/OF Sr.

4 Kenny Armstrong OF Sr.

5 Cade Tschauner 1B/OF Sr.

6 Xavier Melendez INF Jr.

7 Caden Stiles LHP/OF/1B Soph.

8 Aleck Villa INF/OF Sr.

9 Cayden Clinton RHO/INF/C Sr.

11 Peyton Gregory C Jr.

12 Gage Leverett RHP Sr.

13 Jorge Rivas C Soph.

14 Hayden Abbott LHP/OF Jr.

15 Garrett Stacker C/RHP Soph.

16 Justice Bustos OF Sr.

18 Cooper Golden LHP/1B Jr.

20 Gavin Thompson RHP/INF Soph.

21 Jake Glasman RHP/INF Jr.

22 Josh Carbajal RHP/OF Sr.

24 Cooper Sheehan RHP Jr.

30 McCray Gann RHP Jr.

32 Shane Garcia LHP Sr.

33 Sebastian Bravo RHP/INF/OF Sr.

34 Teo Banks RHP/OF/INF Sr.

Head coach: Tate Criswell

Posted: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 5:53 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Panthers not taking anything for granted in new season By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

As the Permian baseball team learned last year, like so many other teams across the country, the next game is never a guarantee.

Head coach Tate Criswell and his players understand that as they prepare to not take anything for granted heading into the 2021 season.

“I just think there’s a bigger sense of gratefulness every day that we get to work,” Criswell said. “As we learned last year, tomorrow is not promised and I think there’s a greater sense of urgency to worry about that day.”

COVID-19 brought an abrupt end to the Panthers’ campaign last spring, ending the season with a 13-4-1 record before getting the chance to begin district play.

Permian returns this year looking to replace 14 seniors that graduated last year.

Criswell, however, doesn’t see the inexperience as a weakness.

“I think the biggest thing that we need to work on is after graduating 14 seniors, we’re trying to gain varsity experience with guys that are going to be filling those roles. I don’t think that’s a weakness. I think that’s just something that we have to get done.”

The Panthers return three starters and five lettermen from last year’s team, including Aleck Villa, Teo Banks and McCray Gann.

Villa is a four-year letterman.

“(Villa) will play in the middle infield and the outfield,” Criswell said. “He brings some valuable experience.”

Gann and Banks both signed their letters of intent to play at the Division I level with Banks going to Tulane and Gann to Texas State.

“McCray Gann has been our number one on the mound for the last three years and he brings a lot of leadership,” Criswell said. “Teo Banks can play anywhere on the field and hit anywhere on the lineup. He’s a pretty dynamic player, whether it’s on the bases, on the mound or at the plate.”

What the Panthers lack in experience, they’ll make up for in toughness.

“I think our biggest strength would be toughness,” Criswell said. “I think overall, on all three teams and all three positions, we have some pretty tough kids. They’re mentally tough and physically tough. They’re not going to shy away from adversity. That is our biggest strength.”

As the Panthers near the start of the season, Criswell says another obstacle will be finding the right players in the right spots.

“I think baseball in itself is a challenge,” Criswell said. “The challenge as for the coaches should be figuring out who goes where and who our best nine are. We need to see who fits in what role and give our team the best chance to succeed.”

While district play is still further down the road, Criswell says there should be a lot of competition in 2-6A.

“Our district from bottom to top,” Criswell said. “There’s lots of baseball tradition. A lot of teams have a really strong guys coming back. Anybody in the district is capable of beating you. But we also feel like we’re good enough to give ourselves a chance to win every game.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 5:53 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
63°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 63°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 68°/Low 37°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 34°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 66°/Low 44°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 72°/Low 46°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]