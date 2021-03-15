  • March 15, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High, Permian open three-game District 2-6A series

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 3:45 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams open their three-game District 2-6A series against each other starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pressly Field. Both teams have already played three district games so far this year during tournament play.

Odessa High (11-3 overall, 2-1 district) is currently tied for third place in the standings with San Angelo Central with Permian (11-6, 1-2) just behind after falling to Wolfforth Frenship and San Angelo Central as part of the First Bank Classic in Lubbock this past weekend.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

