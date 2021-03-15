HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High, Permian open three-game District 2-6A series

The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams open their three-game District 2-6A series against each other starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pressly Field. Both teams have already played three district games so far this year during tournament play.
Odessa High (11-3 overall, 2-1 district) is currently tied for third place in the standings with San Angelo Central with Permian (11-6, 1-2) just behind after falling to Wolfforth Frenship and San Angelo Central as part of the First Bank Classic in Lubbock this past weekend.
