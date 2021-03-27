  • March 27, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High hands Midland Lee first district loss - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High hands Midland Lee first district loss

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa High 6, Midland Lee 2

Saturday, Pressly Field

Midland Lee.. 002  000     0   —     2      6     2

Odessa High. 230  010      x   —     6      9     4

Aidan Becker, Jace Martinez (2) and Michael Weidner. Isaac Rodriguez and Thomas Chavez. W — Rodriguez. L — Becker. 2B — Odessa High: Alex Cadena..

Records — Midland Lee 16-4, 7-1; Odessa High 12-8, 3-6.

Posted: Saturday, March 27, 2021 7:45 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High hands Midland Lee first district loss OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High baseball team got back on the winning track in its series finale against Midland Lee with a 6-2 victory in District 2-6A play Saturday at Pressly Field.

The Bronchos scored five runs in the first two innings, snapping a five-game losing streak while handing the Rebels their first district loss of the season.

Isaac Rodriguez led the way for Odessa High (12-8 overall, 3-6 district) by striking out seven batters and walking just one in a complete-game effort.

Gabriel Avila had three hits and two runs batted in while Alex Cadena had two hits and drove in three runs to pace the Bronchos. Michael Weidener was 2 for 3 to lead Midland Lee (16-4, 7-1).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, March 27, 2021 7:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair/Wind
67°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: NNE at 22mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 79°/Low 48°
Partly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 54°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]