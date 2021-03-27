Eli Hartman
Odessa High School’s Gabriel Avila (2) swings at a pitch in the first inning against Permian High School March 21 at the Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.
- Odessa High 6, Midland Lee 2
Saturday, Pressly Field
Midland Lee.. 002 000 0 — 2 6 2
Odessa High. 230 010 x — 6 9 4
Aidan Becker, Jace Martinez (2) and Michael Weidner. Isaac Rodriguez and Thomas Chavez. W — Rodriguez. L — Becker. 2B — Odessa High: Alex Cadena..
Records — Midland Lee 16-4, 7-1; Odessa High 12-8, 3-6.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High hands Midland Lee first district loss
The Odessa High baseball team got back on the winning track in its series finale against Midland Lee with a 6-2 victory in District 2-6A play Saturday at Pressly Field.
The Bronchos scored five runs in the first two innings, snapping a five-game losing streak while handing the Rebels their first district loss of the season.
Isaac Rodriguez led the way for Odessa High (12-8 overall, 3-6 district) by striking out seven batters and walking just one in a complete-game effort.
Gabriel Avila had three hits and two runs batted in while Alex Cadena had two hits and drove in three runs to pace the Bronchos. Michael Weidener was 2 for 3 to lead Midland Lee (16-4, 7-1).
