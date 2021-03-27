HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High hands Midland Lee first district loss

The Odessa High baseball team got back on the winning track in its series finale against Midland Lee with a 6-2 victory in District 2-6A play Saturday at Pressly Field.

The Bronchos scored five runs in the first two innings, snapping a five-game losing streak while handing the Rebels their first district loss of the season.

Isaac Rodriguez led the way for Odessa High (12-8 overall, 3-6 district) by striking out seven batters and walking just one in a complete-game effort.

Gabriel Avila had three hits and two runs batted in while Alex Cadena had two hits and drove in three runs to pace the Bronchos. Michael Weidener was 2 for 3 to lead Midland Lee (16-4, 7-1).