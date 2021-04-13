HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Fast start propels Permian past Midland Lee

The Permian baseball team entered Tuesday’s key District 2-6A matchup with Midland Lee looking to make an early statement in the battle of the top two teams in the district.

Statement made.

Scoring five runs in the first inning and capitalizing on a number of Rebels miscues, the Panthers took control early and never looked back en route to a 13-3 run-rule victory in five innings Tuesday at McCanlies Field.

Permian starting pitcher Ashton Coats got an early boost in the top of the first inning thanks to the defense.

With one out and runners on the corners, the Panthers turned a double play after Lee’s Hayden Westenburg popped out to right field in foul territory. After the throw back to home plate, Permian catcher Peyton Gregory threw out the Lee runner trying to advance to second base to end the inning and fired up the rest of the team in the process.

“It was huge,” said Coats of the inning-ending double play. “The first-inning zero is the biggest zero in any game. It just happened to be in this game and I was so happy.”

Permian quickly took advantage by sending 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first.

The Panthers started the surge with a pair of runs beginning when Gus McKay drew a bases-loaded walk, with Jake Glasman begin hit by a pitch to plate another run.

Coats helped his own cause with an RBI single followed by another run scored with a Cade Tschauner single. The final run of the inning came via a Midland Lee error on a ground ball by Sebastian Bravo.

The Panthers (22-6 overall, 12-2 district) were able to get Rebels starter Hunter Weidner out of the game before the inning was over.

The Rebels had an opportunity to respond in the top of the second inning by loading the bases but Coats was able to get out of that jam without allowing a run.

Midland Lee left nine runners on base during the contest.

After a scoreless second, Permian added to its lead with four more runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The Panthers did just about a little of everything to bring across runs starting with Teo Banks drawing a bases-loaded walk and Tschauner scoring on a wild pitch.

Xavier Melendez and Caleb Boswell drove in runs with a sacrifice fly and a single, respectively, to make it a nine-run game.

“These guys have bought in to the idea that tough people win and be a tough out,” Permian head coach Tate Criswell said. “You know you’re going to get out but be a tough out.

“Don’t get yourself out and make the guy on the mound get you out and they did a good job of that.”

Midland Lee (18-5, 9-2) cut into the deficit in the fourth inning with a two-run home run by Brayden Wynne and an RBI double from Caleb Yonts. Those gains were gone in the bottom of the inning as Permian added three more runs to push the lead back up to nine runs.

After Cooper Golden came in relief of Coats with a scoreless fifth inning in relief for Permian, Tschauner drew a walk with the bases loaded to end the game and officially clinch a playoff spot for the Panthers.

“There were things that we needed to happen to us,” Midland Lee head coach Brian Roper said. “We didn’t play well and we didn’t have a good start but when you play a good team and in a game like that, you can see how quickly things can unravel.”

Roper added that he wanted to see how his team responded to the adversity and will get a chance to do so at 6 p.m. Friday at Ernie Johnson Field in Midland for the second game of the series.

