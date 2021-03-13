  • March 13, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos' coach wants team to be more aggressive - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos' coach wants team to be more aggressive

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa High 11, Fort Stockton 1 (5)

Saturday, Pressly Field

Fort Stockton. 000    10   —     1     7      0

Odessa.......... 360    11   —   11   12      0

Andrew Valderaz and Thomas Chavez. Alfredo Molina, Richard Rojas (5) and Adrian Hernandez. W — Valderaz. L — Molina. 2B — Odessa High: Gabriel Avila, Jesse Cervantes. Fort Stockton: Diego Renteria. 3B — Odessa High: Wiki DeLeon, Sebastian Cabral. HR — Odessa High: Alex Cadena, Isaiah Rodriguez.

Records — Odessa High 10-3: Forth Stockton 6-8-1.

Posted: Saturday, March 13, 2021 6:36 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos' coach wants team to be more aggressive Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Making routine plays and being aggressive in all aspects of the game.

Those are things head coach Josh Hulin didn’t see from his Odessa High baseball team, even during an 11-1 victory against Fort Stockton in March Classic play Saturday at Pressly Field.

“The mental side of the game needs to get fixed really fast,” Hulin said. “We’re still super passive in playing the game of baseball and not aggressive.

“If it doesn’t get fixed really, really fast then we’re in for a long season.”

The Bronchos (9-3 overall) got on the scoreboard quickly after retiring the Panthers in order in the top of the first inning.

Alex Cadena scored off a double to right field from Jesse Cervantes to get things going for Odessa High.

A single from Joeluis Charles allowed Cervantes and Sebastian Cabral to reach home plate shortly after, pushing the Broncho lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the frame.

Fort Stockton (6-8-1) looked to get untracked in the second inning after a single from Christian Havins, a double from Diego Renteria and a walk by Dominic Bernal loaded the bases for the Panthers with one out.

Two quick plays consisting of a pop out and line out left the Fort Stockton runners stranded on base, dashing the team’s scoring hopes.

The Bronchos didn’t hesitate to break the game open in the bottom of the second.

Isaiah Rodriguez showed off his speed, leading off the inning with an inside the park home run. Cadena followed that with a home run to left field, bringing Odessa High’s lead up to 5-0.

The Bronchos would add four more runs before heading to the top of the third, holding a commanding 9-0 advantage over Fort Stockton.

Despite the quick scoring bursts, Hulin said his team needs to work on hitting.

“The wind’s blowing out today, we didn’t really hit the ball that solid,” he said. “We just got to get better. We got to get better at all facets of the game, hitting needs to improve.”

The head coach also wants to see Odessa High’s pitchers get better at pounding the strike zone early in the count.

Renteria scored the lone run for Fort Stockton at the top of the fourth, reaching home plate on a sacrifice play. The Bronchos scored one more run in the bottom of the frame, before finally closing out the game with a score from Rodriguez to seal the 11-1 win in the fifth inning.

 Fort Stockton head coach Jeremy Valadez said he saw his team make steps in the right direction over the weekend tournament.

“We’re seeing progress getting ready for our district play in about a week and a half,” Valadez said. “A lot of the little stuff like routine base running, bunting and all that kind of stuff.

“We’re practicing on it and it looked good this weekend.”

Odessa High’s matchup with Fort Stockton was its first game in a March Classic doubleheader on Saturday. The Bronchos were scheduled to face San Angelo Lake View later that afternoon.

Cabral and Charles led Odessa High with three RBIs each, while Rodriguez and Cervantes followed with two each. Andrew Valderaz pitched a complete game for the Bronchos, allowing seven hits while striking out three over five innings.

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya

 

Posted in , , , , on Saturday, March 13, 2021 6:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
59°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: W at 16mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 84°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 46°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 76°/Low 51°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 46°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]