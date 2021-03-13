HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos' coach wants team to be more aggressive

Making routine plays and being aggressive in all aspects of the game.

Those are things head coach Josh Hulin didn’t see from his Odessa High baseball team, even during an 11-1 victory against Fort Stockton in March Classic play Saturday at Pressly Field.

“The mental side of the game needs to get fixed really fast,” Hulin said. “We’re still super passive in playing the game of baseball and not aggressive.

“If it doesn’t get fixed really, really fast then we’re in for a long season.”

The Bronchos (9-3 overall) got on the scoreboard quickly after retiring the Panthers in order in the top of the first inning.

Alex Cadena scored off a double to right field from Jesse Cervantes to get things going for Odessa High.

A single from Joeluis Charles allowed Cervantes and Sebastian Cabral to reach home plate shortly after, pushing the Broncho lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the frame.

Fort Stockton (6-8-1) looked to get untracked in the second inning after a single from Christian Havins, a double from Diego Renteria and a walk by Dominic Bernal loaded the bases for the Panthers with one out.

Two quick plays consisting of a pop out and line out left the Fort Stockton runners stranded on base, dashing the team’s scoring hopes.

The Bronchos didn’t hesitate to break the game open in the bottom of the second.

Isaiah Rodriguez showed off his speed, leading off the inning with an inside the park home run. Cadena followed that with a home run to left field, bringing Odessa High’s lead up to 5-0.

The Bronchos would add four more runs before heading to the top of the third, holding a commanding 9-0 advantage over Fort Stockton.

Despite the quick scoring bursts, Hulin said his team needs to work on hitting.

“The wind’s blowing out today, we didn’t really hit the ball that solid,” he said. “We just got to get better. We got to get better at all facets of the game, hitting needs to improve.”

The head coach also wants to see Odessa High’s pitchers get better at pounding the strike zone early in the count.

Renteria scored the lone run for Fort Stockton at the top of the fourth, reaching home plate on a sacrifice play. The Bronchos scored one more run in the bottom of the frame, before finally closing out the game with a score from Rodriguez to seal the 11-1 win in the fifth inning.

Fort Stockton head coach Jeremy Valadez said he saw his team make steps in the right direction over the weekend tournament.

“We’re seeing progress getting ready for our district play in about a week and a half,” Valadez said. “A lot of the little stuff like routine base running, bunting and all that kind of stuff.

“We’re practicing on it and it looked good this weekend.”

Odessa High’s matchup with Fort Stockton was its first game in a March Classic doubleheader on Saturday. The Bronchos were scheduled to face San Angelo Lake View later that afternoon.

Cabral and Charles led Odessa High with three RBIs each, while Rodriguez and Cervantes followed with two each. Andrew Valderaz pitched a complete game for the Bronchos, allowing seven hits while striking out three over five innings.

