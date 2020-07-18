  • July 18, 2020

GOLF: Pittman leads West Texas Amateur

Posted: Saturday, July 18, 2020 8:53 pm

SAN ANGELO JT Pittman of Monahans followed his opening-round 4-under 68 with a 2-under 70 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead at the 92nd West Texas Amateur at Bentwood Country Club heading into the final round.

Pittman leads Michael Heidelbaugh of Dallas, who shot a tournament-best 67 Saturday to get to 5-under. Three golfers are tied for third at 2-under with another four at 1-under.

Pittman, a Midland College sophomore, suffered a double-bogey in a 2-over front nine, but birdied four holes on the back to regain the lead.

Heidelbaugh, an incoming Texas A&M freshman, carded six birdies and an eagle Saturday.

Two Odessa entries overcame rough stretches in the first two rounds to make the cut. Will Adams, who opened with a 2-under 70, is tied for 21st at 3-over after a 77 0n Saturday. Jaden Chavez, who shot 80 in the first round, rallied with a 71 and is tied for 34th at 7-over.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

