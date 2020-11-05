COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers lead Platinum Pipe Invitational

The Odessa College golf team shot 1 over par for 36 holes Thursday to take an 11-stroke lead in the Platinum Pipe Invitational at Odessa Country Club’s Links Course.

The Wranglers shot 293-284—577 to lead Texas Wesleyan (297-291—588). Western Texas College (297-292—589) was a shot further back.

McLennan Community College (311-294—605) rounded out the four-team field.

Texas Wesleyan’s Chayan Duha shot 4-under (70-70) for a one-shot lead over Odessa College’s Sangha Park (71-70) in the individual standings. Russell Dettmering of Western Texas was third at even par (73-71).

The Wranglers had three of the next five golfers. Jose Diblibox (72-73) and Marcelo Garza (76-69) were tied for fourth at 1-over. Mariano Barbosa (74-72) was in a three-way tie for sixth at 2-over.