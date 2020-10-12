UTPB OC logo
- Ted & Jodi Hogan Intercollegiate
-
Monday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links
Individual results
1. (declared winner on tiebreaker) Colton Hilburn, UTPB, 71-71—142; 2. Jose Dibildox, Odessa College, 75-67—142; 3. Russell Dettmering, Western Texas College, 71-72—143; 4. Marcelo Garza, Odessa College, 77-68—145; 5. (tie) Connor Benjamin, UTPB, 75-71—146; Nolan Otto, UTPB, 75-71—146; 7. Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa, Western Texas College, 75-72—147; 8. (tie) Parker Beaty, UTPB, 76-72—148; Wade Langley, Western Texas College, 74-74—148; Brinson Vitello, UTPB, 72-76—148; 11. Mariano Barbosa, Odessa College, 79-70—149; 12. Callum Tibbs, Western Texas College, 79-73—152; 13. Clement Catteau, Western Texas College, 75-78—153; 14. Phillip Hurtado, UTPB, 76-78—154; 15. Tucker Williamson, UTPB, 77-79—156; 16. Sebastian Gomez, Odessa College, 81-76—157; 17. Dante Griner, UTPB, 84-82—166.
Posted: Monday, October 12, 2020 8:18 pm
COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB's Hilburn declared winner of Hogan Intercollegiate
UTPB’s Colton Hilburn was declared the winner Monday of the Ted and Jodi Hogan Intercollegiate at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, becoming the first individual tournament winner in UTPB history.
Hilburn (71-71) and Odessa College’s Jose Dibildox (75-67) were tied at 2-under after 36 holes and were still tied after two playoff holes. Hilburn was placed first based on a tiebreaker procedure.
Russell Dettmering of Western Texas College finished third at 1-under (71-72).
