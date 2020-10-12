  • October 12, 2020

COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB's Hilburn declared winner of Hogan Intercollegiate

Ted & Jodi Hogan Intercollegiate

Monday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

Individual results

1. (declared winner on tiebreaker) Colton Hilburn, UTPB, 71-71—142; 2. Jose Dibildox, Odessa College, 75-67—142; 3. Russell Dettmering, Western Texas College, 71-72—143; 4. Marcelo Garza, Odessa College, 77-68—145; 5. (tie) Connor Benjamin, UTPB, 75-71—146; Nolan Otto, UTPB, 75-71—146; 7. Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa, Western Texas College, 75-72—147; 8. (tie) Parker Beaty, UTPB, 76-72—148; Wade Langley, Western Texas College, 74-74—148; Brinson Vitello, UTPB, 72-76—148; 11. Mariano Barbosa, Odessa College, 79-70—149; 12. Callum Tibbs, Western Texas College, 79-73—152; 13. Clement Catteau, Western Texas College, 75-78—153; 14. Phillip Hurtado, UTPB, 76-78—154; 15. Tucker Williamson, UTPB, 77-79—156; 16. Sebastian Gomez, Odessa College, 81-76—157; 17. Dante Griner, UTPB, 84-82—166.

UTPB’s Colton Hilburn was declared the winner Monday of the Ted and Jodi Hogan Intercollegiate at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, becoming the first individual tournament winner in UTPB history.

Hilburn (71-71) and Odessa College’s Jose Dibildox (75-67) were tied at 2-under after 36 holes and were still tied after two playoff holes. Hilburn was placed first based on a tiebreaker procedure.

Russell Dettmering of Western Texas College finished third at 1-under (71-72).

