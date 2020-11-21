COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB men earn highest ranking in program history

The UTPB men’s golf team reached a new milestone in program history Friday by finishing 34th in the Division II rankings released by Golfstat.

Three Falcons were ranked individually, including two who finished in the Top 55 overall. Sophomore Colton Hilburn was ranked No. 31 in the country for his performance that included the first tournament win in program history.

Connor Benjamin was ranked No. 54 overall and Permian graduate Parker Beaty was ranked No. 106. The three ranked players is also the most in program history.