  July 25, 2020

GOLF: Rogers adapts game to overcome injury

GOLF: Rogers adapts game to overcome injury

2020 Men's City Championship Scores

Saturday, Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

Championship Flight

1. (tie) Austin Anderson, 76-67—143; Jaden Chavez, 70-73—143; and Tyler Trotter, 70-73—143; 4. Sebastian Cruz, 69-75—144; 5. Parker Beaty, 73-72—145; and Derrick Pursley, 74-71—145; 7. (tie) Michael Hodges, 73-73—146; and Ciro Baeza, 72-74—146; 9. (tie) Kevin Williams, 77-72—149; and Chris Beaty, 74-75—149.

Presidents Flight

1. Koy Stribling, 76-76—152; and Robby Massey, 71-81—152; 3. Luke Groves, 76-77—153; 4. Jon Wardlaw, 79-75—154; 5. (tie) Zach Robinson, 83-73—156; and Geno Montes, 77-79—156; 7. Doug Bryant, 75-82—157; 8. Kyle Johnson, 78-81—159; 9. Kacy Groves, 83-78—161; 10. Kenneth Burnette, 78-85—163.

Super Senior Flight

1. E.V. Rogers, 85-85—170; 2. Tim Gregory, 87-90—177; 3. Rene Marquez, 88-96—184; 4. John Kren, 96-97—193; 5. Mike Bostick, 105-90—195; 6 Andy Rios, 100-96—196; 7. Jerry Crane, 106-109—215; 8. Augustine Morales, 86-DQ—DQ.

Senior Flight

1. Tony Mullins, 81-71—152; 2. Derrill Eubanks, 78-75—153; 3. Gerald Steger, 73-81—154; 4. (tie) Damon Brumley, 72-84—156; and Richard Campbell, 80-76—156; 6. Tom Hawkins, 77-80—157; Doak Huddleston, 92-NS—NS.

Senior First Flight

1. (tie) Larry Rimer, 79-80—159; and Chuck Lee, 78-81—159; 3. Mark Oliver, 80-81—161; 4. Calvin Jackson, 85-82—167; 5. Gregg Olberts, 85-84—169; 6. Gary Harmon, 103-102—205.

First Flight

1. Matias Patino, 74-72—146; 2. Carlos Baiza, 74-74—148; 3. James Munn, 77-76—153; 4. Courtney Hallcy, 81-75—156; 5. Aaron Marquez, 84-79—163; 6. Dylan Pierce, 76-88—164; 7. Jeff Mealey, 85-85—170.

Second Flight

1. Jesse Acosta, 76-77—153; 2. Peter Boyle, 79-76—155; 3. Ivan Meraz, 80-77—157; 4. Jon Dunn, 79-81—160; 5. (tie) Ruben Garcia, 81-84—165; and Sheldon Contreras, 83-82—165; 7. Ector Marin, 88-83—171; 8. Eric Rodriguez, 88-84—172.

Third Flight

1. Kelly Evans, 84-80—164; 2. (tie) Brad Robinson, 84-82—166; and Arvey Villa, 83-83—166; 4. Abel Lujan, 83-84—167. 5. John McClellan, 87-81—168; 6. Brian Cruz, 84-89—173; 7. Danny Dominguez, 85-89—174; 8. Thomas Aguirre, 85-93—178.

Fourth Flight

1. Roy Hernandez, 78-79—157; 2. Steve Kemp, 77-81—158; 3. Marty Slaton, 80-82—162; 4. (tie) Robert Courville, 83-82—165; and Paul Anderson, 84-81—165; 6. Reggie Robinson, 85-83—168; 7. Armando Ybarra, 86- 83—169 ; 8. Manny Minjares, 88-85—173.

Fifth Flight

1. Ryan Sherman, 83-85—168; 2. Frank Ordunez, 81-89—170; 3. (tie) Terry Shipman, 84-87—171; and 4. David Alvarez, 85-86—171; 5. Edgar Baiza, 88-89—177; 6. Rick Parsons, 94-88—182; 7. (tie) Timothy Vaughn, 95-95—190; and Chris Lawson, 96-94—170.

Sixth Flight

1. Luis Arzaga, 83-94—177; 2. Chri Delbosque, 86-92—178; 3. Jamie Williams, 88-91—179; 4. Sterling Chelette, 94-89—183; 5. Eduardo Corrales, 88-98—186; 6. Tommy Shands, 93-95—188; 7. Oscar Hernandez, 100-91—191; 8. Tj Shands, 104-91—195; 9. David Cobos, 107-105—212.

Tee Times

Sunday

No. 1 Tee

7:30 a.m. — Augustine Morales; Jerry Crane; Andy Rios; Mike Bostick

7:38 a.m. — John Kren; Rene Marquez; Tim Gregory; E.V. Rogers

7:47 a.m. — Gary Harmon; Gregg Olberts; Calvin Jackson

7:55 a.m. — Mark Oliver; Chuck Lee; Larry Rimer

8:04 a.m. — Tom Hawkins; Damon Brumley; Richard Campbell

8:12 a.m. — Gerald Steger; Derrill Eubanks; Tony Mullins

8:24 a.m. — David Cobos; TJ Shands; Oscar Hernandez

8:32 a.m. — Eduardo Corrales; Sterling Chelette; Tommy Shands

8:41 a.m. — Jamie Williams; Chris Delbosque; Luis Arzaga

8:49 a.m. — Timothy Vaughan; Chris Lawson; Rick Parsons; Edgar Baiza

8:58 a.m. — Terry Shipman; David Alvarez; Frank Ordunez; Ryan Sherman

9:10 a.m. — Manny Minjares; Armando Ybarra; Reggie Robinson; Robert Courville

9:18 a.m. — Paul Anderson; Marty Slaton; Roy Hernandez; Steve Kemp

9:27 a.m. — Thomas Aguirre; Danny Dominguez; Brian Cruz; John McClellan

9:35 a.m. — Abel Lujan; Arvey Villa; Brad Robinson; Kelly Evans

9:44 a.m. — Eric Rodriguez; Ector Marin; Ruben Garcia; Sheldon Contreras

9:52 a.m. — Jon Dunn; Ivan Meraz; Peter Boyle; Jesse Acosta

10:05 a.m. — Jeff Mealey; Dylan Pierce; Aaron Marquez

10:13 a.m. — Courtney Hallcy; James Munn; Carlos Baiza; Matias Patino

10:22 a.m. — Kenneth Burkette; Kacy Groves; Kyle Johnson

10:32 a.m. — Doug Bryant; Zach Robinson; Geno Montes

10:40 a.m. — Jon Wardlaw; Luke Groves; Robby Massey; Koy Stribling

10:49 a.m. — Chris Beaty; Kevin Williams; Ciro Baeza

10:57 a.m. — Michael Hodges; Parker Beaty; Derrick Pursley

11:08 a.m. — Sebastian Cruz; Jaden Chavez; Tyler Trotter; Austin Anderson

Posted: Saturday, July 25, 2020 7:49 pm

By Tony Venegas

E.V. Rogers had a good feeling as he walked off the 18th green following the completion of his second round Saturday.

And he had plenty of reasons to smile too.

Rogers (85-85—170) closed his round with a par to take a seven-shot lead into the final round of the Super Senior flight of the Men’s City Championship at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. As he reflected on the end of his round, he said he’s just grateful to be in the position that he’s in.

“ You have no idea how much it means to me,” Rogers said. “I went from not being able to play to being able to compete again. That’s huge. I’ve been close several times to winning but I’m in position to win it this time. I’m very happy.”

The reason that Rogers felt that he wasn’t going to be able to play was due to an injury in his left shoulder over a decade ago. That ailment denied him the ability to swing a club from the right-hand side where he played golf all his life to that point.

He gave up the game believing he was done until a trip to the driving range with a borrowed left-handed driver from a friend changed his perspective. He discovered he could hit the ball from the left without bothering his shoulder, giving him another chance to continue playing the game he loved.

Despite being a natural left-hander, Rogers said that the feeling of swinging comfortably didn’t come overnight.

“ It was difficult,” he said. “I went back to a very basic golf swing and just kept practicing and continued to get better.”

Rogers added that process took over a year to get back to playing and about three to four years before he began to play competitively again.

He’s been off and running since then, putting together some high-quality shots. That was on full display on the par-3 16th hole, where he put his tee shot inside five feet from about 140 yards out.

There have been a lot of changes over the years in Rogers’ swing. However, there is one thing that has remained constant: his putting. Rogers still putts from the right hand side since it does not bother his damaged left shoulder.

He put it simply: “I was always a good putter right-handed so I didn’t see any reason to change it.”

Two steady rounds have put Rogers with a chance to capture that elusive city title that he’s come close to winning on a few separate occasions. He finished in third place last year behind Robert Dickman and eventual champion Gary Bittick.

Rogers said the course has been playing tough but fair the first two days and knows he can put together a solid last round to take the title.

“I haven’t been playing very consistent the last couple of days,” he said. “I’m not playing up to my level of what I usually play. But tomorrow is a different day and I anticipate playing better and I can win this thing.”

>> BIG SWING: After opening with an 81 Friday, Tony Mullins got off to a hot start and held on down the stretch to shoot a 1-under-par 71 to take a one-shot lead over Derrill Eubanks (78-75—153) in the Senior Flight. Mullins birdied four of his first five holes to jump out ahead early.

Gerald Steger (73-81—154) is another stroke back in third place, while first-round leader Damon Brumley (72-84—156) fell back and is tied for fourth with Richard Campbell (80-76—156).

>> CROWDED AT THE TOP: The leaderboard of the Championship Flight became even more crowded Saturday, thanks in large part to UTPB senior Austin Anderson. Anderson shot the low round of the day with a five-under 67 and is tied for the lead with Tyler Trotter (70-73—143) and defending City Champion Jaden Chavez (70-73—143).

First-round leader Sebastian Cruz (69-75—144) is one shot back after closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th, while Derrick Pursley (74-71—145) and Parker Beaty (73-72—145) are two shots behind.

Michael Hodges (73-73—146) and two-time champion Ciro Baeza (72-74—146) are both three shots back.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

