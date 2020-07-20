Tony Venegas|Odessa American
JT Pittman tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the Tall City Invitational Feb. 16, 2019, at Hogan Park Golf Course in Midland. The former Monahans golfer won the West Texas Amateur Sunday in San Angelo.
GOLF: Pittman earns West Texas Amateur title
SAN ANGELO J.T. Pittman of Monahans carded a 2-under-par 70 in the final round to win the West Texas Amateur Sunday at Bentwood Country Club.
Pittman (68-70-70—208) was two shots better than Jansen Smith (74-69-67—210), with former Odessa College golfer Bryce Waters (71-73-70—214) finishing fourth.
Odessa’s Will Adams (70-77-68—215) was tied for seventh.
