  • July 20, 2020

GOLF: Pittman earns West Texas Amateur title

GOLF: Pittman earns West Texas Amateur title

Posted: Monday, July 20, 2020 7:09 pm

Posted: Monday, July 20, 2020 7:09 pm

GOLF: Pittman earns West Texas Amateur title

SAN ANGELO J.T. Pittman of Monahans carded a 2-under-par 70 in the final round to win the West Texas Amateur Sunday at Bentwood Country Club.

Pittman (68-70-70—208) was two shots better than Jansen Smith (74-69-67—210), with former Odessa College golfer Bryce Waters (71-73-70—214) finishing fourth.

Odessa’s Will Adams (70-77-68—215) was tied for seventh.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

