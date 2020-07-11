GOLF: Parent-Child Golf Tournament becomes annual tradition for Cruz family

Golf has been a part of the lives of Adrian and Sebastian Cruz for most of their lives. In fact, the Parent-Child Golf Tournament held at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links has become an annual family tradition.

The father-son duo has played in the tournament since Sebastian was 8 years old. Since then, it’s an event they look forward to every year.

“Seeing him growing up from a kid to a young man is great,” Adrian said. “It’s great as a father seeing that. There’s no one I’d rather be out there playing with.”

“I actually consider it a blessing,” Sebastian said. “I’m glad my dad’s still here and I’m glad I get to play with him every chance that I get. I love it.”

Sebastian is enjoying the chance to keep up the annual tradition with his dad even when just about everything else has been readjusted.

The 2018 Midland High graduate had his redshirt freshman season at Odessa College cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been trying to stay busy figuring out his next steps.

“Really, I’ve just been out practicing a lot and getting mentally prepared for everything,” Sebastian said. “There’s been a lot of time off, too, since the weather is getting hotter and I try to get my breaks in when I can.”

Adrian added that he’s been proud to see how his son has handled the unexpected circumstances.

“Of course it was disappointing for him and I’m sure for all the other golfers,” Adrian said of the junior college golf season being canceled. “It was a great experience for him and again to see it cut short was a bummer.”

Sebastian is moving ahead and trying to make the best of the current situation. He said that his future plans include enrolling at UTPB and finding a way to continue his collegiate golf career with the Falcons.

For now, he’s enjoying the chance to be out on the golf course as well. The Cruzes were paired with Jason and Ryan Dominguez in the opening round and being able to spend time with extended family is something that both Sebastian has come to appreciate.

“We try to play with them every chance we get,” Sebastian said. “With Ryan, he’s a year younger than me and I got to see him grow up, too, and vice versa.”

As for Adrian, getting to see and play with family in this kind of setting is even more valuable given the protocols in place regarding social distancing and staying safe from the virus.

“With the way things are right now, it’s tough to be out and about,” he said. “Staying home and staying safe is the most important thing. We just have to count our blessings every single day and stay healthy and hope that one day this will come to an end.”

As for the action on the course, the Cruzes got off to a fast start with an 11-under par 61 in the best-ball format. The duo started fast with four birdies in the first seven holes and also had a pair of eagles on Nos. 8 and 18.

Sebastian and Adrian enter Sunday's final round with a three-shot lead over defending champions Paul and Jaden Chavez, who shot 64. A victory for the Cruzes would be extra special for Sebastian since he turns 21 on Monday.

“We just have to try and not put pressure on ourselves,” Sebastian said. “It’s hard backing up a great round like today with another good one tomorrow, but it’s just more about staying in the present moment. Just take it shot by shot and try our best.”