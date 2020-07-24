  • July 24, 2020

GOLF: Cruz leads after opening round of City Championships - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GOLF: Cruz leads after opening round of City Championships

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Scores

2020 Men’s City Championship

Friday, Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

Championship Flight

1. Sebastian Cruz, 69; 2. (tie) Jaden Chavez, 70; and Tyler Trotter, 70; 4. Robby Massey, 71; 5. Ciro Baeza, 72; 6. (tie) Parker Beaty, 73; and Michael Hodges, 73; 8. (tie) Derrick Pursley, 74; and Chris Beaty, 74; 10. Doug Bryant, 75; 11. (tie) Austin Anderson, 76; Koy Stribling, 76; and Luke Groves, 76; 14. (tie) Kevin Williams, 77; and Geno Montes, 77; 16. (tie) Kyle Johnson, 78; and Kenneth Burnette, 78; 18. Jon Wardlaw, 79; 19. (tie) Kacy Groves, 83; and Zach Robinson, 83.

Super Senior Flight

1. E.V. Rogers, 85; 2. Augustine Morales, 86; 3. Tim Gregory, 87; 4. Rene Marquez, 88; 5. John Kren, 96; 6. Andy Rio, 100; 7. Mike Bostick, 105; 8. Jerry Crane, 106.

Senior Flight

1. Damon Brumley, 72; 2. Gerald Steger, 73; 3. Tom Hawkins, 77; 4. (tie) Chuck Lee, 78; and Derrill Eubanks, 78; 6. Larry Rimer, 79; 7. (tie) Richard Campbell, 80; and Mark Oliver, 80; 9. Tony Mullins, 81; 10. Calvin Jackson, 83; 11. Gregg Olberts, 85; 12. Doak Huddleston, 92; 13. Gary Harmon, 103.

First Flight

1. (tie) Matias Patino, 74; and Carlos Baiza, 74; 3. Dylan Pierce, 77; 4. James Munn, 77; 5. Courtney Hallcy, 81; 6. Aaron Marquez, 84; 7. Jeff Mealey, 85.

Second Flight

1. Jesse Acosta, 76; 2. (tie) Peter Boyle, 79; and Jon Dunn, 79; 4. Ivan Meraz, 80; 5. Ruben Garcia, 81; 6. Sheldon Contreras, 83; 7. (tie) Ector Marin, 88; and Eric Rodriguez, 88.

Third Flight

1. (tie) Abel Lujan, 83; and Arvey Villa, 83; 3. (tie) Brad Robinson, 84; Brian Cruz, 84; and Kelly Evans, 84; 6. (tie) Danny Dominguez, 85; and Thomas Aguirre, 85; 8. John McClellan, 87.

Fourth Flight

1. Steve Kemp, 77; 2. Roy Hernandez, 78; 3. Marty Slaton, 80; 4. Robert Courville, 83; 5. Paul Anderson, 84; 6. Reggie Robinson, 85; 7. Armando Ybarra, 86; 8. Manny Minjares, 88.

Fifth Flight

1. Frank Ordunez, 81; 2. Ryan Sherman, 83; 3. Terry Shipman, 84; 4. David Alvarez, 85; 5. Edgar Baiza, 88; 6. Rick Parsons, 94; 7. Timothy Vaughn, 95; 8. Chris Lawson, 96.

Sixth Flight

1. Luis Arzaga, 83; 2. Chri Delbosque, 86; 3. (tie) Eduard Corrales, 88; and Jamie Williams, 88; 5. Tommy Shands, 93; 6. Sterling Chelette, 94; 7. Oscar Hernandez, 100; 8. Tj Shands, 104; 9. David Cobos, 107.

Tee Times

Saturday

No. 1 Tee

7:30 a.m.—Jerry Crane; Mike Bostick; Andy Rios; John Kren

7:38 a.m. —Rene Marquez; Tim Gregory; Augustine Morales; E.V. Rogers

7:47 a.m.—Gary Harmon; Doak Huddlestone; Gregg Olberts

7:55 a.m.—Calvin Jackson; Mark Oliver; Tony Mullins

8:04 a.m.—Richard Campbell; Larry Rimer; Derrill Eubanks

8:16 a.m. —Chuck Lee; Tom Hawkins; Gerald Steger; Damon Brumley

8:33 a.m. —Kyle Johnson; Geno Montes; Kevin Williams; Luke Groves

8:41 a.m. —Koy Stribling; Austin Anderson; Doug Bryant; Chris Beaty

8:50 a.m. —Derrick Pursley; Michael Hodges; Parker Beaty; Ciro Baeza

9:02 a.m. —Robby Massey; Tyler Tortter; Jaden Chavez; Sebastian Cruz

9:10 a.m. —Jeff Mealey; Aaron Marquez; Courtney Hallcy

9:19 a.m. —James Munn; Dylan Pierce; Matias Patino; Carlos Baiza

9:27 a.m. —Eric Rodriguez; Ector Marin; Sheldon Contreras; Ruben Garcia

9:36 a.m. —Ivan Meraz; Jon Dunn; Peter Boyle; Jesse Acosta

9:48 a.m. —John McClellan; Thomas Aguirre; Danny Dominguez; Kelly Evans

9:56 a.m. —Brad Robinson; Brian Cruz; Arvey Villa; Abel Lujan

10:05 a.m. —Manny Minjares; Armando Ybarra; Reggie Robinson; Paul Anderson

10:13 a.m. —Robert Courville; Marty Slaton; Roy Hernandez; Steve Kemp

10:22 a.m. —Chris Lawson; Timothy Vaughan; Rick Parsons; Edgar Baiza

10:34 a.m. —David Alvarez; Terrry Shipman; Ryan Sherman; Frank Ordunez

10:42 a.m. —David Cobos; Tj Shands; Oscar Hernandez

10:51 a.m. —Sterling Chelette; Tommy Shands; Eduardo Corrales

10:59 a.m. —Jamie Williams; Chris Delbosque; Luis Arzaga

Posted: Friday, July 24, 2020 7:22 pm

GOLF: Cruz leads after opening round of City Championships By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Sebastian Cruz has been in this situation before.

He feels like his previous experiences will help him over the weekend.

Cruz finished Friday’s first round of the Odessa City Men’s Championship golf tournament on a strong note, recording a 3-under-par 69, good for a one-shot lead in the Championship Flight at Ratliff Ranch Links Golf Course.

Defending champion Jaden Chavez and Tyler Trotter are tied for second after first-round 70s.

“I feel pretty good,” Cruz said. “I’ve played in the lead before.

“The next two days are going to be big and trying to stay calm during the process.”

Cruz used a strong start at the 2019 Midland City Championships, taking first place on the opening day and not looking back as he went on to win the title.

While he knows that there is still plenty of golf to be played, he feels good about the spot he has put himself in.

“Today was just about putting myself in a good position for the remainder of the tournament,” Cruz said. “We still have two more days left.”

Playing in the same group, Chavez and Trotter put pressure on Cruz, but fell just a little short.

“I made five bogeys, so I could’ve played a lot better,” Chavez said. “I have a lot of room to improve.

“I’ve got to straighten that up, but other that I made a pretty good comeback. I can’t complain.”

Cruz has had recent success at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, winning the Parent-Child Tournament in June with his father, Adrian. Jaden Chavez and his father, Paul, finished second.

“It’s a good competition,” Jaden Chavez said. “He got us in the Parent-Child with me and my dad, so I got to get him here.”

Cruz knows that the key to staying in front is to limit the mishaps.

“You go in with nerves and just try not to make too many mistakes,” Cruz said.

Robby Massey was fourth with a 1-under-par 71, while two-time champion Ciro Baeza rounded out the top five at even-par 72.

“I thought I played solid,” said Baeza, who won back-to-back crowns in 2015 and 2016. “The first day, you always have to stay in contention. Today was hard. It was windy. It was just a matter of getting in a good position.”

>> SENIORITIS: The first round of the Super Senior Flight ended with E.V. Rogers at the top of the leaderboard with an 85, while Augustine Morales (86) and Tim Gregory (87) are second and third, respectively.

The Senior Flight ended with Damon Brumley in first by a single stroke at even-par 72, just in front of Gerald Steger (73) and Tom Hawkins (77).

>> IN FLIGHT: Carlo Baiza and Matias Patino tied for first at 2-over-par 74 to set the pace in the First Flight, with Jesse Acosta’s 76 leading the way in the Second Flight. Abel Lujan was tied for first with Arvey Villa with an 83 in the Third Flight.

“From today’s first round, we had a lot of rain (from Thursday night) so the ball wasn’t rolling as far,” Lujan said. “It was tough today.”

Steve Kemp was in front in the Fourth Flight with a 77, Frank Ordunez (81) was in first place in the Fifth Flight and Luis Arzaga (83) led the Sixth Flight at 83.

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , on Friday, July 24, 2020 7:22 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: ESE at 13mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 75°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]