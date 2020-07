GOLF: Cruz family takes title at Parent-Child Golf Tournament

Sebastian Cruz and his father, Adrian Cruz, paired up to win the Parent-Child Golf Tournament Sunday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

The duo carded a bogey-free round of 9-under-par 63 to finish with a two-day total of 124. The Cruzes closed the tournament making four birdies on their final five holes.

It was five shots better than the Jaden Chavez-Paul Chavez pairing (64-65—129). The Chavez duo entered the tournament as the defending champions.

Scott Murdock and Carl Murdock finished third (67-65—132), Mike White and Chase White finished fourth (68-69—137) and Brad and Zach Robinson (71-68—139) rounded out the top five.

The course is scheduled to host the Men’s City Championship July 24-26.