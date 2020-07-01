GOLF: Campbell tests positive

Andrews native Chad Campbell is the sixth PGA Tour golfer to test positive for the coronavirus as the Tour enters its fourth week of the restart.

Campbell played the first event back at Colonial near his home in Texas, missing the cut. He didn’t play the last two weeks and then tested positive as part of the tour’s pre-tournament screening process at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Campbell said he is asymptomatic and will quarantine until he feels it’s safe to return. The tour policy requires self-isolation for at least 10 days. Earlier this week, Harris English tested positive and withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He has four career wins on the PGA Tour. His best finish in a major was tying for second in the 2009 Masters with Kenny Perry after losing a three-way playoff with Perry and champion Angel Cabrera.

Campbell was the Class 4A state medalist in 1992, helping Andrews to a second-place team finish. Playing for Midland College, he earned NJCAA All-American honors in 1994 when he finished second at the national tournament,