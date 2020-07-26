GOLF: Beaty saves best for last to capture city championship

Parker Beaty saved his best round of the weekend for last.

Beaty emerged from a crowded leaderboard to shoot the low round of the day, a 3-under-par 69, to win the 2020 Men’s City Championship Sunday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

He finished at 2-under-par 214 (73-72-69) for the weekend and held off recent Permian graduate Tyler Trotter (70-73-72—215) by one shot to take the title.

Sebastian Cruz (69-75-72—216) finished third.

It is the second time that Beaty has taken top honors in the city championship with his first title coming in 2017.

“It was tough for me all week,” Beaty said. “I’ve been grinding out here trying to figure things out because every day I struggled to start off and pulled myself together and came through.

“I just figured it out earlier today than I did the past few days.”

Beaty entered the final round two shots back of Trotter, Austin Anderson and defending champion Jaden Chavez and was also one of eight golfers in the championship flight within three shots of the lead.

Chavez (70-73-74—217) finished in a tie for fourth with Derrick Pursley (74-71-72—217) and Michael Hodges (73-73-71—217) and Anderson finished seventh (76-67-76—219).

Playing in the group ahead of the trio at the top, Beaty got off to a tough start with two bogeys in the first six holes.

His fortunes changed when he made a long birdie putt on No. 7 to get things going back in the right direction.

“It’s good to make par on that hole any day,” he said. “After I made that, I told myself I was still in it. I had no idea where anyone else was at but I just tried to get it going because that was a turning point.”

It was the start of a hot stretch for Beaty as he birdied four of the next five holes to move into contention.

Another key moment for Beaty came on the Par 4 14th, where his pitch from off the green hit the flagstick and stopped inches away from the hole for a tap-in par.

That helped steady Beaty and he finished with all pars, including a key scramble on 18 to hold on and see how the players in the final group would fare.

Playing in his first city championship, Trotter was able to hang in and stay within striking distance. Birdies on No. 10 and No. 15 helped his cause.

He was unable to get that one extra birdie, however, that would have forced a playoff with Beaty.

“I wish I made more putts out there but it is what is. It’s just one of those things,” Trotter said. “Congratulations to Parker. He played well.”

Despite coming up short, Trotter said he enjoyed going up against some of the best golfers in the city and is hoping to propel his success as he begins his collegiate career at Midland College.

As for Beaty, he says that winning the city title a second time has a little more meaning this time around.

“With not being able to play that much, it feels really good,” he said. “Because it lets you know that you’re still right there with everyone else.”

>> FINISHING ON TOP: Koy Stribling put together another steady round Sunday, shooting a final round 75 to finish with a three-day total of 227 and win the Presidents Flight by two shots over Jon Wardlaw (79-75-75—229) and three over Robby Massey (71-81-78—230).

>> SENIOR FLIGHT WINNERS: E.V. Rogers (85-85-91—261) took home the title in the super senior flight for the first time, winning by nine strokes over Tim Gregory (87-90-93—270).

Derrill Eubanks (78-75-76—229) won the championship senior flight for the second straight year. Gerald Sterger (73-81-79—233) finished as the runner-up while Tom Hawkins (77-89-79—238) finished third.

