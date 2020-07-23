GOLF: Beaty and Cruz preparing for City Championship

Both Parker Beaty and Sebastian Cruz said that they haven’t done much competing since March after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the remainder of their college seasons.

The UTPB and Odessa College golfers, respectively, are ready to go and tee it up for the 28th edition of the Men’s City Championship that starts today at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

“Honestly, it’s just going to be nice to play and compete in something,” Beaty said. “I haven’t played too much since our college season got cut short, so I’m looking forward to playing.”

Beaty, the 2017 city champion, said his game is in good form despite not playing too much the last few weeks. He and Cruz look to take the top spot in the championship flight from defending champion Jaden Chavez.

Cruz, the defending city champion in Midland, said that he took last year’s experience of being near the top of the leaderboard as a learning experience in Odessa.

“Last year was my first playing in the city tournament and I wasn’t sure what to expect,” he said. “Now that I’m a little older, I try to approach my game from a different perspective.”

That perspective involves keeping calm and trying to approach each shot with a cool head.

Cruz is coming off a victory in the Parent-Child Tournament with his father, Adrian, less than two weeks ago on the same course. He added that he can take a few lessons from that tournament and apply them to his game this coming weekend.

Like Beaty, he’s looking forward to seeing where everyone stands.

“With everyone’s season being cut short, it’s been a while since a lot of us have played in a competitive tournament like this,” Cruz said. “Being able to compete and see a lot of the guys I compete with is what I’m looking forward to.”

The field of 90 golfers is a bit smaller than in years past. However, Ratliff Ranch head pro Chris McQuatters is simply grateful to be able to host the tournament in a safe manner.

“I was hoping for that 100 because that’s what we typically have for this event,” McQuatters said. “Given everything that’s going on, if you had told me that’s what we would have two months ago, I’d be thrilled.”

As for the course itself, McQuatters said one challenge players will have to contend with is the longer rough. He said that the course superintendent has let it grow out, most notably on the Par 4 fifth hole. The hole normally plays downwind to give most of the championship flight a chance to drive the green.

With the rough grown out behind the green, McQuatters said that the goal is to give the players something to think about on the tee.

“If you try to go long on that hole now, we’ve brought that rough up so that you’ll be in some pretty gnarly stuff,” he said.

As for the keys to coming on top, Beaty hopes to do that by staying consistent over the course of the tournament and performing better on the green. He gave himself a good opportunity to win before closing with a final round 75 last year and finished tied for fourth with Cruz.

“Last year, I was just coming out of a slump I had been in for almost half the year,” he said. “My game is coming around and things are looking pretty good.

“I’m able to hit a lot of good shots. I just need to roll some putts in and I should be good to go.”