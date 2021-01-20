GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Second half goals help Permian past Abilene Wylie

A pair of second-half goals were enough to keep the Lady Panthers undefeated as the Permian girls soccer team defeated Abilene Wylie 2-0 Tuesday night at Ratliff Stadium.

Playing in cold, windy conditions, the Lady Panthers moved to 4-0 for the season while the Lady Bulldogs fell to 2-6-3.

Permian controlled the majority of scoring chances throughout the game but it wasn’t until the second half that the Lady Panthers were able to cash in their opportunities.

Permian’s Abbey Ward put hosts in front before an own goal by Wylie’s Chloe Williams sealed the game.

“It’s good to be undefeated and to get the win,” said Permian head coach Chad Peterson. “But sooner or later, we’re going to have to be more creative. We have to move the ball a whole lot faster.

“This is the first time this season that a team stood up against us. We had a number of breaks in the first half that we could’ve put away. We found a couple of chances late and that’s the nature of the game. We have to get more creative moving forward.”

Permian started the game on a promising note as the Lady Panthers had numerous opportunities on goal in the opening minutes of the game.

A few set pieces almost led to the Lady Panthers’ opening goal but they came up short.

A shot by Jaden Sosa went wide left of the goal but went out for a corner kick. The Lady Panthers’ chance came and went and the Abilene Wylie held its own to keep the game scoreless with 23 minutes remaining in the first half.

Permian continued to control possession and create chances throughout the first 40 minutes, but was unable to find the back of the net.

Wylie made a goalkeeping change at the half, bringing on Arianna Taylor in replacement of Avery Anders.

Finally, after numerous rushes and set pieces, Ward was able to get the ball into the net with less than 20 minutes to play. The own goal came in the final two minutes to give the Lady Panthers some breathing room.

“We’re playing good 6A teams and no, we didn’t get the result but we’re it’s exposing a lot of stuff early that we’re trying to fix and improve on every day so that when district play comes, we’ll be ready,” Abilene Wylie’s coach Madison McAdams said.