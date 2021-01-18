  • January 18, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, Odessa High back at home

Posted: Monday, January 18, 2021 5:31 pm

The Permian and Odessa High girls soccer teams will both be at home at Ratliff Stadium for a pair of nondistrict matches Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers will host Abilene Wylie at 5 p.m. followed by the Lady Bronchos taking on Lubbock Coronado at 7 p.m.

Permian (3-0) is looking to keep its hot start going after defeating Snyder 10-0 on Friday.

Zujeily Romero and Nyxalee Muñoz led the way scoring four and three goals, respectively, in the victory.

Odessa High (3-0-1) is playing its first match since defeating Lubbock High 5-1 on Jan. 14.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

