  • January 27, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Midland High, OHS settle for a draw - Odessa American: Sports

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Midland High, OHS settle for a draw

District 2-6A Standings

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

District 2-6A

(Overall record in parentheses)

GIRLS

W L T Pts

Permian (4-0-2) ………..........0 0 1 1

Odessa High (5-1-2) ……….. .0 0 1 1

S.A. Central (6-3-2) …………..0 0 1 1

Wolfforth Frenship (4-2-2) ...... 0 0 1 1

Abilene High (1-2-2) ………...0 0 1 1

Midland High (0-3-2) ……….. 0 0 1 1

Midland Lee (4-1-0) ………….0 0 0 0

Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth two points; Ties (T) worth one point.

x-clinched playoff berth

———

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Odessa High 3, Midland High 3

Permian 1, Abilene High 1

San Angelo Central 0, Wolfforth Frenship 0

Midland Lee, open

Friday, Jan. 29

Wolfforth Frenship at Odessa Permian, 7:30 p.m.

Odessa High at San Angelo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene High at Midland Lee, 7:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland High, open

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Odessa High at Permian, 7:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland High, 7:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene High, open

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:41 pm

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:41 pm

The Midland High girls soccer team bounced back from a two-goal deficit in the second half to earn a 3-3 draw against Odessa High in the District 2-6A opener Tuesday night at Ratliff Stadium.

Riley Sims’ 57th minute equalizing goal ensured that both teams shared the points as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 0-3-2 overall (0-0-1 in district) while the Lady Bronchos fell to 5-1-2, 0-0-1.

“I thought we had a lot of shots on goal and that we did a good job of attacking the whole time,” Midland High coach Jackson Burns said. “We kept battling back and I’m proud of the girls and they kept trying to finish.”

Odessa High took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Cassie Ramirez in the 13th minute.

Just three minutes later Ramirez found the back of the net for her second goal of the night and the hosts had a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit in half when Demmi Anders scores in the 35th minute.

Midland High continued to press in the waning minutes of the first half, with a shot by Kinsey Hill scooped up by Odessa High goalkeeper Bayleah Garcia to keep the Lady Bronchos in front at the break.

Ramirez gave the Lady Bronchos their second two-goal lead of the night with her third goal of the contest in the 44th minute.

Midland High answered back with Anders’ second marker of the game, in the 54th minute, to make it a one-goal game.

Sims tied it up three minutes later and Odessa High held off several late chances after that to escape with the tie.

“We know every game in our district is going to be a full on fight for 80 minutes and that’s what we had tonight,” Odessa High coach Cecilia Kellar said. “I thought Midland High came out in the second half with a completely different drive and I thought we didn’t match that energy in the second half.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

