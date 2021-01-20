GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lubbock Coronado inches past OHS

The game had just reached the midway point of the second half when Lubbock Coronado’s Abby James made sure the bus ride back home would be a pleasant one.

After both teams had scoring opportunities throughout, James finally converted in the 61st minute and it proved to be the game winner in the Lady Mustangs’ 1-0 victory against Odessa High in girls soccer action Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The victory improved Lubbock Coronado to 5-1-1 this season, with Odessa High (3-1-1) dropping its first game in regulation.

“It was a fun game,” Coronado coach Alistair Caldwell said. “There were plenty of opportunities. I thought we possessed the ball well. I’m really pleased with how we played.”

Both teams got off to a comfortable start in the opening minutes of the game, with solid play in the net by both goalkeepers keeping the opponent off the scoresheet..

An opportunity by the Lady Bronchos was scooped up by the Lady Mustangs’ goalkeeper, Charlotte Poehl, with 28 minutes left in the first half.

Lexi De La Cruz had a golden chance for the Lady Mustangs before her shot was deflected by Odessa High goalkeeper Bayleah Garcia for a Lubbock Coronado corner kick.

De La Cruz had another opportunity but she was met by Garcia who punched the ball away with 22:22 left in the first half.

Odessa High earned a corner kick with just under the 20-minute mark but couldn’t make much of the set piece and the after forcing another corner kick, could only watch as Cassie Ramirez’s shot was saved by Poehl.

Coronado had another close chance when James’ shot was just barely deflected with Garcia making the fingertip save and forcing the corner kick, which the Lady Bronchos were also able to defend and keep the game tied at 0-0 into halftime.

Neither team could find the back of the net and were scoreless at the break.

The Lady Mustangs brought pressure early in the second half, with a shot by Piper Granato being saved by Garcia and then a header by Filly Urias sailing over the crossbar.

Moments later, James found the back of the net for the game winner as the Lady Bronchos were unable to equalize

“I was proud of the girls,” Odessa High coach Cecilia Kellar said. “I thought we played really well through 80 minutes against a really talented Coronado team.

“They were a very disciplined team but we did a lot of great things that we’ve been working on through the preseason.”