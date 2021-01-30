  • January 30, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers remain undefeated with win over Wolfforth Frenship - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers remain undefeated with win over Wolfforth Frenship

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
District 2-6A

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

District 2-6A

(Overall record in parentheses)

GIRLS

W L T Pts

Permian (5-0-2) ………..........1 0 1 3

S.A. Central (7-3-2) …………..1 0 1 3

Abilene High (2-2-2) ………...1 0 1 3

Odessa High (5-2-2) ……….. .0 1 1 1

Wolfforth Frenship (4-3-2) ......0 1 1 1

Midland High (0-3-2) ……….. 0 0 1 1

Midland Lee (4-2-0) ………….0 1 0 0

Note: Regulation wins (W) worth two points; Ties (T) worth one point.

x-clinched playoff berth

———

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Odessa High 3, Midland High 3

Permian 1, Abilene High 1

San Angelo Central 0, Wolfforth Frenship 0

Midland Lee, open

Friday, Jan. 29

Permian 1, Wolfforth Frenship 0

San Angelo Central 4, Odessa High 1

Abilene High 1, Midland Lee 0

Midland High, open

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Odessa High at Permian, 7:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland High, 7:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene High, open

Related Galleries

icon-collection GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian-Wolfforth Frenship

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 11:34 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers remain undefeated with win over Wolfforth Frenship By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Jaden Sosa’s second half goal was enough to ensure the Permian girls soccer team remained undefeated with a 1-0 victory against Wolfforth Frenship in a District 2-6A contest Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Panthers moved to 5-0-2 overall, 1-0-1 in district, while the Lady Tigers fell to 4-3-2, 0-1-1.

“We had to play lights out today,” said Permian coach Chad Peterson. “This is a tough Frenship team and they’ve always been tough.

“We had to play without a few players. But the kids got on, stood up and made a result come through.”

Permian had a threatening look early as Nyxalee Munoz’s shot went just over the bar, then had another chance in the 27th minute only to see her shot finished wide of the target.

Another chance from Munoz came moments later, but she was denied by the hands of Frenship goalkeeper Kara Murray, who punched the ball out of harm’s way to keep the game scoreless.

Frenship’s Gabby Deleon fired a long shot from the right side but her attempt was saved by Permian goalkeeper Maria Vasquez in the 35th minute and the game was scoreless heading to halftime.

It wasn’t until the 50th minute when the Lady Panthers found the break they were looking for when Sosa’s long-range shot went through with Murray unable to make the save.

“I saw the ball coming and I knew that I had to take that one shot and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Sosa said.

A late corner kick by the Lady Tigers nearly leveled the game as Chloe Hinojosa’s header was saved by Vasquez.

“I think it’s a monkey that this team has had on its back this season with being a target,” Frenship coach Lauren Denning said. “It’s a long season and I’m ok as long as we use this to fuel the fire which is what I told my players after the game.

“It sucks to lose so embrace it and let it burn and fuel the fire for the rest of district. We want to use it to get better.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , on Friday, January 29, 2021 11:34 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
52°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: S at 18mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 49°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]