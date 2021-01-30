GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers remain undefeated with win over Wolfforth Frenship

Jaden Sosa’s second half goal was enough to ensure the Permian girls soccer team remained undefeated with a 1-0 victory against Wolfforth Frenship in a District 2-6A contest Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Panthers moved to 5-0-2 overall, 1-0-1 in district, while the Lady Tigers fell to 4-3-2, 0-1-1.

“We had to play lights out today,” said Permian coach Chad Peterson. “This is a tough Frenship team and they’ve always been tough.

“We had to play without a few players. But the kids got on, stood up and made a result come through.”

Permian had a threatening look early as Nyxalee Munoz’s shot went just over the bar, then had another chance in the 27th minute only to see her shot finished wide of the target.

Another chance from Munoz came moments later, but she was denied by the hands of Frenship goalkeeper Kara Murray, who punched the ball out of harm’s way to keep the game scoreless.

Frenship’s Gabby Deleon fired a long shot from the right side but her attempt was saved by Permian goalkeeper Maria Vasquez in the 35th minute and the game was scoreless heading to halftime.

It wasn’t until the 50th minute when the Lady Panthers found the break they were looking for when Sosa’s long-range shot went through with Murray unable to make the save.

“I saw the ball coming and I knew that I had to take that one shot and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Sosa said.

A late corner kick by the Lady Tigers nearly leveled the game as Chloe Hinojosa’s header was saved by Vasquez.

“I think it’s a monkey that this team has had on its back this season with being a target,” Frenship coach Lauren Denning said. “It’s a long season and I’m ok as long as we use this to fuel the fire which is what I told my players after the game.

“It sucks to lose so embrace it and let it burn and fuel the fire for the rest of district. We want to use it to get better.”