GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Rodriguez paces Permian to first-round lead

MIDLAND Permian’s Rylie Rodriguez shot an opening round of 72 to help lead her team to the lead following the opening round of the Tall City Invitational Friday at Ranchland Hills Golf Club.

The Lady Panthers shot a team total of 337 to lead by three shots over Andrews I (340) and eight over Andrews II (345). Rodriguez and Angela Aguirre (83) represent Permian in the top 10. Midland Lee’s Sarah Reed (74) is third followed by Brynlee Dyas (76) of Andrews.

Rodriguez is tied for the medalist lead with Ali Escamilla of Midland Trinity. Odessa High is in 11th place and Chloe Aranda was the low Broncho with an opening 87.

The tournament concludes Saturday with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at Hogan Park Golf Course.