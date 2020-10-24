  • October 24, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian teams take first at Odessa Invite

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian teams take first at Odessa Invite

Scores

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Odessa Invitational

 

Friday/Saturday, Odessa Country Club/Ratliff Ranch Links

GIRLS Division I

Team Standings

1. Permian I, 330-302—632; 2. San Angelo Central, 337-305—642; 3. Abilene Wylie, 356-328—684; 4. Lubbock High, 357-339—696; 5. Midland Lee, 354-343—697; 6. Andrews, 369-340—709; 7. Seminole I, 369-342—711

Top 10 Individuals

1. Ryann honea, San Angelo Central, 78-64—142; 2. Rylie Rodriguez, Permian 73-71—144; 3. Sarah Reed, Midland Lee, 80-71-151; 4. Emily Coronado, San Angelo Central, 77-75—152; 5. Angela Aguirre, Permian, 86-73—159; 6. Chloe Quisenberry, Seminole I, 81-79—160; 7.(tie) San Angelo Central, Kayleah Castillo, 86-78—164; Tatum McClellan, 88-76—164; Alexi Buff, 86-78—164; and Isabella Segura, 86-78—164   

Team Results

PERMIAN I (330-302—632): Rylie Rodriguez, 73-71—144; Angela Aguirre, 86-73—159; Jocleyn Dominguez, 88-82—170; Isabella Segura, 86-78—164; Kyndal Ward, 85-80—165

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (337-305—642): Ryann Honea, 78-64—142; Emily Coronado, 77-75—152; Kayleah Castillo, 86-78—164; Micaela Falcon, 96-100—196; Hailey Hawkins, 104-88—192

ABILEN WYLIE (356-328—684): Tatum McClellan, 88-76—164; Alexi Buff, 86-78—164; Alexa Calderon, 91-84—175; Reagan Hardy, 91-90—181, Emma Allen, 106-93—199

LUBBOCK HIGH (357-339—696): Chase Fields, 86-85—171; Ella Booe, 88-80—168; Emeri Tran, 91-88—179; Andrea Bedell, 92-86—178; Kambell Gleason, 120-115—235

MIDLAND LEE (354-343—697): Sarah Reed, 80-71—151; Gracie O’Brien, 93-82—175; Brianna Cooper, 84-99—183; Ashley Kruse, 119-109—228; Sammy Setiadarma, 97-91—188

ANDREWS (369-340—709): Peighton Manning, 88-79—167; Kayleigh McGowen, 96-83—179; Anahy Valenzuela, 93-88—181; Emma Carrasco, 97-90—187; Zoe Woemmell, 92-93—185

SEMINOLE I (369-342—711): Kendra Elias, 94-80—174; Chloe Quisenberry, 81-79—160; Kasey Hogue, 93-89—182; Abby Fortner, 107-94—201; Avianna Johnson, 101-102—203

 

GIRLS Division II

Team Standings

1. Permian II, 392-351—743; 2. Odessa High, 413-381—794; 3. Wolfforth Frenship, 426-374—800; 4. Compass Academy, 420-384—804; 5. Seminole II, 459-413—872

Top 10 Individuals

1. Anaya Perales, Midland High, 77-71—148; 2. Chloe Aranda, Odessa High, 84-80—164; 3. Makenzie Chandler, Midland High, 95-76—171; Jordyn Cruz, Compass Academy, 92-80—172; 5. Lucy Pennington, Permian II, 92-82—174; 6. Jael Garcia, 95-86—181; 7. Julissa Olivares, 103-85—188; 8. Ella Veretto, 98-91—189; 9. Daniella Muniz, 99-92—191; 10. Alllie Scott, 104-92—196

Team Results

PERMIAN II (392-351—743): Lucy Pennington, 92-82—174; Heather LaShomb, 104-93—197; Julissa Olivares, 103-85—188; Ella Veretto, 98-91—189; Daniella Muniz, 99-92—191

ODESSA HIGH (413-381—794): Chloe Aranda, 84-80—164; Jael Garcia, 95-86—181; Veronica Urias, 117-111—228; Marina Muela, 117-104—221

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (426-374—800): Maci Waggoner, 105-91-196; Emily DeLuna, 106-92—198; Milayla Ward, 111-96—207; Melanie Jones, 104-95—199; Rianna LeFuente, 113-102—215

COMPASS ACADEMY (420-384—804): Jordyn Cruz, 92-80—172; Allie Scott, 104-92—196; Aubrey Stone, 101-97—198; Sierra Dobbs, 123-115—238

SEMINOLE II (459-413—872): Bree Davidson, 109-98—207; Daycia Cornett, 104-92—196; Maggie Duncan, 117-110—227; Kember Pierce, 129-113—242

Other Medalists

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP: Kara Knigh, 103-104—207; D’Lilah Lee, 121-111-232

PERMIAN: Hailey LaShomb, 116-90—206; Arella Garza, 121-103—224

ODESSA HIGH: Evelyn Marquez, 132-106—238; Alyssa Porras, 97-99—196

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN: Jenna Bateman, 100-90—190;l Sophie McDonald, 138-127—265

LUBBOCK HIGH: Jazmine Goh, 120-104—224

 

 

 

 

Posted: Saturday, October 24, 2020 8:16 pm

Posted: Saturday, October 24, 2020 8:16 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772

Both Permian girls golf teams enjoyed first place finishes in their respective divisions in the Odessa Invitational which wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

Permian I finished first in Division I with a two-day total of 330-302—632 while Permian II won the Division II title, going 392-351—743.

The tournament began on Friday at Odessa Country Club.

“They did a great job of competing in both of their divisions,” Permian coach Rodney Roman said. “They played solid throughout the round but we’re not content with where we are because we have a lot of room to get better.”

San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea took the individual honors in Division I with her total score of 78-64—142. The 8-under-par score was good enough to break the Ratliff Ranch course record.

“I had no idea that the course record was higher than what I’ve shot,” Honea said. “I figured it would’ve been lowered but I was surprised.”

For Honea, Saturday’s round was a much better improvement after Friday’s round.

“After yesterday, shooting a 78, I was not very satisfied with shooting that score,” Honea said. “Today, I came out and I’ve played this course in the past. I knew that I could make a lot of birdies out here.”

She also added that she was able to get better shots Saturday than on Day 1.

“I hit the ball really well,” Honea said. “The longest shot that I hit was 100 yards in and my putter was going well.”

Permian’s Rylie Rodriguez (73-71—144) finished as the Division I runner-up while Midland Lee’s Sarah Reed (80-71—151) finished in third place. San Angelo Central’s Emily Coronado (77-75—152) and Permian’s Angela Aguirre (86-73—159) rounded out the top five individuals in that division.

In Division II, Odessa High finished second with a score of 413-381—794 while Wolfforth Frenship took third with 426-374—800.

“We made a lot of strives today,” Odessa High coach Shelbye Hill said. “I was very proud of their performance. Just like with any other round, there’s always room for improvement but I’m very proud of how they played.”

Midland High’s Anaya Perales (77-71—148) took home Division II medalist honors. Her teammate, Makenzie Chandler (95-76—171) finished third behind Odessa High’s Chloe Aranda (84-80—164). Jordyn Cruz (92-80—172) and Permian II’s Lucy Pennington (92-82—174) finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , , on Saturday, October 24, 2020 8:16 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

