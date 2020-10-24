GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian teams take first at Odessa Invite

Both Permian girls golf teams enjoyed first place finishes in their respective divisions in the Odessa Invitational which wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

Permian I finished first in Division I with a two-day total of 330-302—632 while Permian II won the Division II title, going 392-351—743.

The tournament began on Friday at Odessa Country Club.

“They did a great job of competing in both of their divisions,” Permian coach Rodney Roman said. “They played solid throughout the round but we’re not content with where we are because we have a lot of room to get better.”

San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea took the individual honors in Division I with her total score of 78-64—142. The 8-under-par score was good enough to break the Ratliff Ranch course record.

“I had no idea that the course record was higher than what I’ve shot,” Honea said. “I figured it would’ve been lowered but I was surprised.”

For Honea, Saturday’s round was a much better improvement after Friday’s round.

“After yesterday, shooting a 78, I was not very satisfied with shooting that score,” Honea said. “Today, I came out and I’ve played this course in the past. I knew that I could make a lot of birdies out here.”

She also added that she was able to get better shots Saturday than on Day 1.

“I hit the ball really well,” Honea said. “The longest shot that I hit was 100 yards in and my putter was going well.”

Permian’s Rylie Rodriguez (73-71—144) finished as the Division I runner-up while Midland Lee’s Sarah Reed (80-71—151) finished in third place. San Angelo Central’s Emily Coronado (77-75—152) and Permian’s Angela Aguirre (86-73—159) rounded out the top five individuals in that division.

In Division II, Odessa High finished second with a score of 413-381—794 while Wolfforth Frenship took third with 426-374—800.

“We made a lot of strives today,” Odessa High coach Shelbye Hill said. “I was very proud of their performance. Just like with any other round, there’s always room for improvement but I’m very proud of how they played.”

Midland High’s Anaya Perales (77-71—148) took home Division II medalist honors. Her teammate, Makenzie Chandler (95-76—171) finished third behind Odessa High’s Chloe Aranda (84-80—164). Jordyn Cruz (92-80—172) and Permian II’s Lucy Pennington (92-82—174) finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.