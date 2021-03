GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian leads District 2-6A Tournament after opening round

MIDLAND The Permian girls golf team was able to survive windy conditions and a lightning delay to take the lead following the opening round of the District 2-6A Tournament Monday at Ranchland Hills Golf Club.

The Lady Panthers shot a team total of 338 to lead by 13 strokes over Midland Lee (351) and 23 shots over San Angelo Central (361).

Angela Aguirre shot the low round of the day for Permian with an opening 79 to sit in fourth place after the opening round. San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea leads the individual standings by shooting 70, eight shots ahead of Midland Lee’s Sarah Reed and Wolfforth Frenship’s Lainey Cristan.

Odessa High (394) is seventh led by Chloe Aranda (88), who is ninth. The final round begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.