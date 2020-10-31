GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian finishes second in Abilene

ABILENE The Permian girls golf team finished second Saturday in the Abilene ISD Halloween Classic with a total of 344-350—694.

The Lady Panthers came up short of first-place San Angelo Central, which finished with a score of 317-351—668.

Permian was led by Angela Aguirre, who shot 159 for the two-day tournament, while Isabella Segura shot 85-93—178.

Odessa High finished eighth overall, going 392-384—776. The Lady Bronchos were led by Chloe Aranda, who went 79-85—164. Jael Garcia was second for Odessa High with 91-87—178.

Ryann Honea of San Angelo Central won medalist honors with 61-73—134.