  • October 31, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian finishes second in Abilene

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian finishes second in Abilene

Posted: Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:25 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian finishes second in Abilene OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ABILENE The Permian girls golf team finished second Saturday in the Abilene ISD Halloween Classic with a total of 344-350—694.

The Lady Panthers came up short of first-place San Angelo Central, which finished with a score of 317-351—668.

Permian was led by Angela Aguirre, who shot 159 for the two-day tournament, while Isabella Segura shot 85-93—178.

Odessa High finished eighth overall, going 392-384—776. The Lady Bronchos were led by Chloe Aranda, who went 79-85—164. Jael Garcia was second for Odessa High with 91-87—178.

Ryann Honea of San Angelo Central won medalist honors with 61-73—134.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , on Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:25 pm.

