GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Aranda makes the most of senior season

Chloe Aranda knows that this fall golf season is unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Odessa High senior golfer is still looking to make the most of her final year competing at the high school level as she hopes to achieve the goals she set for herself.

While trying to play this season, she’s trying to keep her school work and her golf practices all balanced out.

“I’m just staying relaxed and being focused on what I need to do with balancing school and everything,” Aranda said.

This past week, the Aranda finished second in her division at the Odessa Invitational at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

She finished 84-80—164 in Division II, with Midland High’s Anaya Perales (77-71-148) earning individual medalist honors.

“It definitely wasn’t the best, as far as the scores go but I had a little struggle with consistency on everything from the driver to the putting green,” Aranda said. “I know it could’ve been worse, though.”

Aranda helped her team to a second-place finish overall in their division as Odessa High went 413-381—794.

While she said it may not have been her best showing of the season, she knows that she’s been making progress this year.

“I think it’s going pretty good,” Aranda said. “My first tournament I was able shoot really well. I shot 75 and 80 and here I shot 84-80 and I’m hoping next week is better.”

She’s aiming to get even better as the season winds down, hoping to bring her scores down.

“I’m hoping by the end of the year to shoot the low 70s and hopefully get committed to a college,” Aranda said.

Her coach, Shelbye Hill, has noticed her improvement this year as well.

“She’s coming along,” Hill said. “She’s making great strides every time she’s playing. Every day is a process and she’s starting to put things together.”

According to Hill, one of the biggest attributes Aranda has is her skills.

“She plays a lot of summer tournaments so she’s getting the experience that she needs,” Hill said. “She’s also playing really hard.

“She wants it. She has a determination.”

In order to get better, Aranda says she’s been taking practices very seriously.

“I’m trying to practice every day and if I can’t, I try to make up for it,” Aranda said.

With COVID-19 making everything a little tricky with school right now, she’s hoping to just be able to enjoy all the things that come with being a senior as she prepares for graduation.

“I hope to get to live my senior year, even if it’s a little bit crazy right now,” Aranda said. “I want to experience everything that past seniors have and be happy.”

She’s hopeful that she can be able to finish at the top at any competition as an individual.

“I want to get pretty close to my competitors and get first place in a tournament,” Aranda said.

